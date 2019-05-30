‘Are You the One?’: Meet the Singles of MTV’s First Sexually Fluid Cast

MTV is breaking barriers with Season 8 of Are You the One?, announcing Thursday that the dating competition show would feature the first sexually fluid cast.

In the new season, premiering Wednesday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET, the 16 singles head off to Hawaii in hopes of finding their “perfect match” and earning a $1 million cash prize.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“For the first time ever, all the singles identify as sexually fluid, meaning there are no gender limitations in perfect matches, and finding love is fair game,” the network revealed in its announcement.

Tackling everything in modern dating from ghosting to benching and stashing, MTV has added relationship expert Dr. Frankie to the new season to help the cast navigate the drama and become better daters, while host Terrence J. “digs deeper with the cast than ever before.”

“From coming out moments, to discovering sexual and gender identity, Are You The One? tells powerful stories about navigating relationships and finding love as a sexually fluid individual for the first time ever on a reality dating show,” the network added.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the sexy singles looking for love on the new season of AYTO?:

Aasha Wells and Amber Martinez

Aasha Wells, a 22-year-old Miami girl, will be looking for love on AYTO? soon after graduating from Florida International University, according to her Instagram profile, where she studied at the school of communication and journalism.

She’ll be joined by Amber Martinez, a 23-year-old Yonkers native who identifies as an actor and Gryffindor in her Instagram profile. Captioning her cast announcement on her profile, “We’re doing things a little different around here,” with a unicorn and winking emoji, as well as the hashtag, “#SorryMom,” she’s sure to shake things up.

Basit Shittu and Brandon Davis

Basit Shittu, a 25-year-old from Brooklyn, will also be joining the fun this season. Captioning a recent photo, “I’m not the one,” and making clear in their Instagram profile that “gender is concept” and “race is a construct,” they’re a perfect example of the more representative casting MTV is striving for this season.

Brandon Davis, also 25, hails from Salt Lake City, and never shies away from showing off his fit figure on the ‘Gram. A self-described “influencer,” Davis’ steamy vibe is sure to set pulses racing in paradise.

Danny Prikazsky and Jasmine Olson

Danny Prikazsky, a 27-year-old from San Jose, is ready to look for a connection in both men and women, the bisexual contestant revealed in his tongue-in-cheek casting announcement.

“Me in Hawaii. No big deal. Just shooting a little show called @areuthe1!” he captioned his MTV photo, adding as an afterthought, “And if you didn’t know that I’m bi, now you know.”

Jasmine Olson, a 21-year-old from Oxford, has the same energy going into AYTO?, writing on her casting announcement, “Everybody been wondering what I been doing did she get a— shots, plastic surgery, botox, etc .. well come one…come all.”

Jenna Brown and Jonathan Short

Self-described “queer queen” Jenna Brown, 25, hails from Bloomington, and has been open about how much the MTV’s decision to film with a cast full of queer people has meant to her.

“Y’ALL IT’S FINALLY HERE,” she wrote on Instagram. “I was lucky enough to live in a house with these 15 lovely people to film @areuthe1 season 8 … it is the first US dating show to have a cast of 100% queers and I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of this representation!”

She added, “Tune in to watch us bare our skin and our souls.”

Jonathan Short, a 28-year-old from Panama City, will be taking a second shot at reality TV fame after appearing on Discovery’s Naked and Afraid at just 25.

“I lived in a house being filmed 24/7 with these beautiful people for 10 weeks!” he wrote on Instagram. “You don’t wanna miss this!!”

Justinavery “Justin” Palm and Kai Wes

Justinavery, “Justin” Palm, is a 24-year-old from Palmdale who will be competing and connecting on AYTO?. The tattooed reality star never shies away from posing shirtless on Instagram, where he identifies as a server and a veteran, and described the upcoming season as “lit.”

Kai Wes, a 26-year-old from Chepachet, Rhode Island, identifies as queer and non-binary, describing the opportunity to be a part of this groundbreaking cast in an emotional Instagram message.

“I had the absolute PRIVILEGE to be on the first television series in the U.S. to feature an all sexually fluid cast & I could not be more happy or grateful to have lived in a house with these incredible queers,” they wrote. “This season the queers do it RIGHT. “

Kari Snow and Kylie Smith

Kari Snow, a 23-year-old from East Hanover, New Jersey is sure to be a kick this season. The self-described “professional party girl” may be a cosplay queen, but she’s also ready to turn up the heat this season as 100 percent herself.

“Hey guys so I did a thing,” she wrote on Instagram. “Meet the Season 8 cast of @areuthe1 including yours truly!! AND there’s a first ever twist this season. There are no words to describe how grateful I am to have been a part of this experience. Put good into the universe and it will come back to you.”

Joining her will be Kylie Smith, a 24-year-old from Salt Lake City who described her time on the show dating around as “extra spicy.”

“I don’t think y’all are ready!” she wrote on Instagram. “First time EVER!! Sexually Fluid Season @areuthe1 It Is LIT!!”

Max Gentile and Nour Fraij

Max Gentile, a 25-year-old from Columbus, made his announcement with a personal flair, showing off his love for EDM with a dance-filled video on his Instagram Story.

“The cast is amazing, the show is amazing,” he said in the high-energy video. “I’m so proud of it, to show everyone what I’ve been working on. It’s gonna be lit.”

Nour Frij, also 25, hails from Kenilworth, New Jersey, and teased some major drama during her time on the MTV show on Instagram.

“The [cat] is out of the bag!!!” she wrote. “@mtv ‘s @areuthe1 had a sexually fluid season and i was blessed to be a part of it. things got soOooo messy. things got heated! drama drama drama!!! y’all are just gonna have to tune in and find out.”

Paige Cole and Remy Duran

Paige Cole, a 21-year-old from Allen, Texas, took the casting announcement as a chance to come out as bisexual publicly, posting on Instagram, “After considering all my options, I’ve decided to take my talents to MTV’s Are You The One?. Y’all wanna see my dating life get zesty???”

She added alongside a rainbow emoji, “Alsoooo… more importantly…. this is me coming out. IM BISEXUAL!!!! GOD IS GOOD!!!!”

Remy Duran, a 27-year-old from New York City, is bringing his sense of humor to the house this season, writing on his profile, “SURPRISE! Im officially reality TV trash! Catch me June 26th terrorizing 15 other singles on RuPauls Dr-… I mean MTV’s Are You The One! It’s MTV’s first all sexually fluid cast so it’s gunna get PRETTY gay up in that house, so get your ‘no homos’ ready!”

Season 8 of Are You the One? premieres Wednesday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.