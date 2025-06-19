Another ‘Summer House’ Star Won’t Return for Season 10

Summer House is losing one of its stars. A third star from the show, Imrul Hassan, has announced he won’t be returning for its 10th season, Us Magazine reports.

Hassan joined the show in season 9. Paige DeSorbo and Lexi Wood also announced their exits.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve decided not to return for another season of Summer House — I know, shocking!” he told fans in a June 18 Instagram Stories message. “It was an incredible opportunity and I truly had a lot of fun.”

“I won’t drag this out, but I want to say thank you all for your support — and for supporting my foundation as well,” Imrul continued. “A special shoutout to my castmates for their generous donations and for helping spread the word. Overall, it was a really good experience. Would recommend,” he said, adding, “Much love, Imrul Beast.””

His season was not without controversy, most notably the Toe-Gate controversy with co-star Jesse Solomon, which revolved around a threesome. Despite such, he’s used his platform on reality television to bring attention to and raise funds for the English Schools for Generational Change charity.

Fans have complained about him not getting a “proper edit” and only showing drama on the show. Instead, one Instagram follower commented that they preferred his charitable work was shown. “I wish bravo wld give u a good edit. This show is not doing u any favors. They shld highlight ur good work. Hope to see u back next season. (Maybe less one night stands more of ur charitable work),” they wrote on an April 11 post.

Another commenter said the backlash against him on the season was imbalanced. “It’s crazy how this show in the bravo sphere is full of womanizers but you’re the one getting hated on. I’m sorry your getting trolled,” they wrote.” His next steps haven’t been announced.