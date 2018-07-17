Socialite and Former Reality TV Star Annabelle Neilson Died from Stroke, Coroner Confirms

New insight into Ladies of London star Annabelle Neilson’s unexpected death reveals that the 49-year-old died from a stroke.

A spokesperson for the Westminster Coroner’s Court confirmed to Radar Online that Neilson’s cause of death was a “cerebrovascular accident” or a stroke.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The report comes out as Neilson’s sister said she died as a result of a heart attack.

“Very sadly, we have been informed today that my sister Annabelle, died as a result of a heart attack at home last Thursday, It has come as a complete shock, as she had many plans having recently returned from Spain,” Camila Neilson said in a statement released to E! News on Tuesday.

It continued, “My parents and I are devastated and shocked by this news. We would ask the media to respect the privacy of our family and Annabelle’s close friends during this very difficult time. We will not be making any further statement at this time. We thank you for your consideration.”

The London Metropolitan Police confirmed earlier this week that officers were called to an address reportedly belonging to Neilson on Thursday after a woman had been “found deceased at the location.”

Tributes to the reality TV star, socialite and model have flooded social media since the news broke, with Ladies of London star Caroline Fleming among those paying their respects.

“My sweet Tinky, no words can express how devastated I feel at loosing [sic] you. Sweet delicate soul, you will be sorely missed,” Fleming captioned a photo of her and Neilson. “It’s impossible to comprehend that you are no longer here—we spoke on Wednesday and we planned lunch together next week and instead it’s the day of your funeral.”

She continued, “I loved you from the moment I met you, such a special friendship you and I shared which I am so grateful for. My father also adored you, and I know he will be there with you in heaven. RIP my darling friend. All our memories are treasured in the depth of my heart.”

Andy Cohen also honored the Bravo star during Monday’s episode of What What Happens Live.

“I want to get started with some sad news. We found out that Annabelle from Ladies of London passed away. We just found out today,” Cohen shared with the audience. “Don’t have a lot of details; we just want to send our love to her family. She was unique and spirited and really wonderful to watch and to know. We’re just torn up about it here.”

Neilson appeared until 2015 in the first two seasons of Ladies of London, which has since been canceled. The reality star also worked as a model and was close friends with Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, as well as the late designer Alexander McQueen. She gained minor notoriety for wearing revealing outfits in the designer’s name.

“He liked my wackiness — and the fact that when I went out, I made his outfits live,” Neilson told W Magazine in 2012. Neilson was reportedly the last person to see McQueen alive before his suicide in 2010 at the age of 40, the day before his mother’s funeral.

Before finding her way, Neilson dropped out of school when she was 16 after being severely bullied, according to The New York Times. She was viciously assaulted while on a gap year visit to Australia and was left with severe injuries that required reconstructive surgery. She soon struggled with drug addiction, she told the Daily Mail.

“I fell into a serious depression and became a heroin addict because it provided an escape bubble and was the only way I could cope,” she said in an interview with the Daily Mail in 2015. “In a way, heroin saved me, because otherwise I would have killed myself.”

She met McQueen after she got sober. She also authored a series of children’s books called The Me Me Me’s.

Neilson is survived by her parents, Max and Elizabeth Neilson, and her sister, Camila, aka Millie.