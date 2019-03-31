Anna Duggar Spars With Fans After Promoting ‘Propaganda’ Movie ‘Unplanned’

Anna Duggar rubbed some fans the wrong way by showing her support for the controversial new movie, Unplanned.

Unplanned has been criticized for portraying a biased view of the abortion issue that many have claimed is factually inaccurate. Despite the controversy brewing around the movie, Duggar, who is the wife of Josh Duggar, bought several tickets and promoted it to her followers.

"How many of you guys will be watching the new movie Unplanned?" Anna wrote. "I watched it last night — it was the most impactful movie I've ever seen. Whether you're pro-life or 'pro-choice' this movie is a must watch — very thought provoking and powerful! Every teenager and adult will benefit from watching the true story of Abby Johnson."

(Photo: Instagram / @annaduggar)

The photo sparked a lot of conversation in the comments, from those curious about the film's contents and others who were disappointed in Duggar for pushing towards her audience.

"For anyone interested, (hopefully you're not though..) Unplanned isn't a good movie, but it's effective propaganda — or, at least, it is if you belong to the group it's targeting: those who believe that abortion in America, though a legal right, is really a crime," one commenter wrote. "It's hard to imagine the movie drawing many viewers outside that self-selected demographic. Unplanned preaches to the pro-life choir, and it does so by making a case against abortion that's absolutist and extreme, at certain points twisting 'facts' into a narrative of conspiracy. (Planned Parenthood is portrayed as a corporation as profit-driven as Standard Oil.)"

The mother-of-five didn't dispute what the commenter wrote, simply saying, "I hope you'll at least watch the movie!"

Another commenter explained their experience receiving non-abortion care from Planned Parenthood, writing: "I went to plan Planned Parenthood as a young woman as well. I went there, and they provided me with a free health screening, pap smear, and birth control. They offered me all that free of charge, so I wouldn't wind up a statistic. I didn't get pregnant until I graduated college and fell in love with my husband because of Planned Parenthood."

However, there were many who either supported Anna's stance on the abortion issue or, at least, respect the demeanor of her post.

"Along with many other commenters, I am pro choice, but sincerely appreciate your calm, open dialogue here," one fan wrote. "Just because people are pro-choice, doesn't mean they don't care about the unborn fetus. It's a difficult, sensitive issue for women on both sides of the debate. You are a breathe of fresh air, thank you!"

Another added, "I want to watch this movie. It will not ever change my position but I like to see both sides of the story."