Anna Duggar Returns to Social Media, but Where’s Husband Josh?

Anna Duggar is back on social media after a two-year hiatus, and fans are already asking where her husband Josh Duggar is amid reports he secretly re-entered rehab.

The former TLC personality didn’t acknowledge her time away from fans in her first Instagram, reported In Touch, which showed sons Michael, 6, and Marcus, 4, playing with clementines.

“Usually my boys are playing with blocks, hot wheels, and nerf guns. Sometimes they decide to get creative “toys” — stack ’em and then snack ’em!” she captioned the photo with the hashtag, “creativity.”

While many fans said they were happy to have the Duggar family back on social media for updates on their growing family, others had questions about her relationship with Josh.

“Have you finally realized that there is no hope for cheaters and especially molesters???” one fan asked. “Incestuous molestation at that… glad you have your children… but please move on and don’t bring any more into the world with your sick hopefully soon to be Ex husband. HE TRIED TO RUIN YOU… I hope you are strong and independent and relying on God… but not in the submissive woman way.”

Saturday, Radar reported Josh had secretly re-entered a faith-based rehab facility for sex addiction and pornography.

Duggar initially sought treatment more than two years ago after admitting that he’d cheated on wife Anna after being exposed in the affair-based website Ashley Madison’s data breach.

He reportedly ended his therapy sessions in November, with a source claiming that he believed he was “cured.”

“He’s doing great,” a Duggar family insider told Radar. “He’s really folding into the lifestyle that comes with a new baby. He seems to have made serious changes in his life.”

He was confirmed to still be in therapy as late as April 2017, though the treatment was never done by a medical professional.

“Josh is still in counseling after his rehab stay for sex addiction. He is going to a family pastor,” a source told Radar. “It’s religious counseling, so it’s not like he’s getting actual help for his issues.”

Duggar was also busted for molesting five underage girls, four of whom were his younger sisters, back in 2002 and 2003. Anna has stayed by his side through all of this.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives as a family,” the two wrote in a statement back in March 2017.