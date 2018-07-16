Anna Duggar Shares Rare Photo of Oldest Daughter Mackynzie

Anna Duggar is a proud mom, boasting her children’s achievements in a rare photo of oldest daughter Mackynzie.

Anna Duggar may have been social media silent in recent years, but she is back in full swing, the former 19 Kids and Counting star sharing several photos of her and husband Josh Duggar’s daughter Mackynzie after she successfully completed a sewing class.

“Mackynzie, Jordyn and cousin Emily enjoyed attending a sewing camp this week!” Duggar captioned the image of Mackynzie holding up her certificate of completion, seemingly ready to give her mother some stiff competition the next time there is a dress to sew.

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with congratulations for the 8-year-old’s big accomplishment.

“WOOHOO GO ANNA! Sewing is amazing im so glad you joined!” one fan wrote.

“Wow! Great job girls!! Those are great! Keep up the wonderful work!!” another commented.

Many others were surprised by how quickly Mackynzie has grown.

“Omg she is so big now! Beautiful!” one person commented.

“She is growing up so fast! She is beautiful!” wrote another fan.

The comments were a welcomed change from recent comments Duggar has received on her social media posts. After a 2015 scandal involving Josh rocked the Duggar family, the comments sections on Anna Duggar’s social media posts were flooded with backlash from upset fans, including a recent post celebrating the couple’s 10th anniversary.

The couple originally met in 2006 at a Christian homeschooling convention and married two years later in Florida. They have since welcomed five children; daughters Mackynzie, 8, and Meredith, 2; and sons Michael, 7, Marcus, 5, and Mason, whom they welcomed in September.

In 2015, Josh was accused of molesting four of his sisters and admitted to cheating on his wife following the Ashley Madison hack. He later went to rehabilitation center and TLC decided to cancel 19 Kids and Counting following the scandal, though they later brought the series back as Counting On.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family. Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust. We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time,” the couple said in a statement shortly after news of the scandal broke.

The couple has since remained private regarding their personal lives.