Duggars: Inside the Family's Christmas Celebration

Fans of the Duggars got a peek inside their family Christmas celebration, courtesy of James Dugger. On his Duggars Gone Wild Youtube page, James shared a lengthy video showing him getting up and ready for church and then off to a big family get-together. The days started with a quick edit change and then James hopping into his truck to head out.

After church, James and his younger brother Jackson drive over to their family's big holiday celebration where they, at first, only find their sister Jenny. Eventually, the house is full of happy Duggars celebrating with one another, and enjoying some delicious food. At one point, James' older brother Jedidiah speaks to the camera, tearing up as he reflects on the "beautiful Christmas" they're all enjoying, while many of the Duggar grandkids play together in a bounce house. Check out the full video below.

While many of the Duggars were together for the holidays, they were missing one member of their family: Josh Duggar, who is spending his first Christmas behind bars. The former reality TV star was taken into custody by sheriffs in Arkansas on April 28, 2021, with no word on the cause of the arrest at the time. The following day he was transferred to the custody of U.S. Marshals and formally charged with possession of child pornography.

Duggar pleaded "not guilty" to the charges and remained in custody until a bond hearing. Duggar was eventually released on bond and had reportedly been staying with a family friend. He was prohibited from having contact with minors. He was reportedly allowed "unlimited contact" with his kids, however, his wife Anna — who gave birth to the couple's seventh child in October 2021 — was required to be present for the visits.

Duggar was tried and convicted late last year, with his trial ending on Dec. 9, 2021. The 34-year-old was found guilty of two charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. On May 25, Duggar was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Per The Federal Bureau of Prisons, Duggar's scheduled release date is August 22, 2032. This means that he will spend over a decade in prison at Seagoville Federal Correctional Institution in Texas.

He has since filed an appeal, arguing that the court did not allow him to make a case for an "alternative perpetrator." However, U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks previously noted that the person in question, Caleb Williams, "was only at Duggar's car lot "from May 8 to May 11, 2019." This was "several days before any child pornography downloads took place." It's currently unclear if Josh's appeal will go be considered.