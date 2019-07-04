Anna Duggar Posts That Her ‘Heart Aches’ After Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth’s Child Passes Away

Anna Duggar, wife of Josh Duggar, posted a heartfelt message to Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and husband Austin Forsyth after the couple learned Joy-Anna suffered a miscarriage Wednesday. Anna and Josh told the couple their “heart aches” for them following the tragedy.

“Austin and Joy we love you both so much and my heart aches for your loss, we look forward to meeting Annabell Elise one day in heaven,” Anna, 31, wrote in the caption.

Anna wrote a similar message Wednesday on the Forsyths’ Instagram page.

“Heartbroken over your loss,” she previously wrote. “We are so thankful for the joy her life brought and we look forward to seeing Annabell when we see Jesus in heaven. Love you so much Joy and Austin.”

Joy-Anna and Austin took to Instagram Wednesday, where they posted a black and white photo taken at the doctor’s office, to share the news. The couple waited a week to go public, revealing they learned they lost their baby girl during Joy-Anna’s 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal check-up.

“Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time. Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord,” the couple wrote on their joint Instagram account. “In the words of King David after the loss of his baby, ‘I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me’ (2 Sam 12:23). We don’t grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again.”

The couple named the baby Annabell Elise. Her first name means “God has favored me” and the middle name means “God satisfies.”

“What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus,” the couple wrote. “Please pray for continued healing, not only physically but for our hearts as well.”

The couple also shared a hymn by Fanny Crosby in the caption.

The baby would have been Joy-Anna, 21, and Austin’s second. The couple are also parents to 1-year-old son Gideon.

Other members of the Duggar family rushed to console the young couple after they shared the news.

“Annabell will be forever loved and missed! I’m sure she and Asa are best buds,” Josiah and Lauren Duggar, who lost their first baby in a miscarriage, wrote. In May, Josiah and Lauren announced they are expecting again, and revealed they named their lost baby Asa.

“We love you and are praying for you,” Jeremy Vuolo, husband of Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo, wrote. “Your trust in the Lord throughout these days has inspired me to know God more intimately. I look forward to meeting Annabell Elise with you in heaven.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Joy-Anna Duggar