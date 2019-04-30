Anna Duggar Celebrates 10 Years With Josh Duggar in New Photo

Anna Duggar returned to Instagram Thursday to mark her 10th wedding anniversary with Josh Duggar and to share pictures of their sons celebrating their birthdays.

“June was an exciting month for our family: Marcus, Michael and I are are officially a year older + Josh and I celebrated our 10 year engagement anniversary,” Duggar wrote in the caption to her first Instagram post since May 1. “The past 10 years have been a wonderful adventure. So thankful for God’s redeeming grace and His blessings to us along the way, especially our 5 M’s!”

Duggar and her husband Josh, both 30, welcomed their fifth child, Mason, in September. They are also parents to daughters Mackynzie, 8, and Meredith, 2; and sons Michael, 7, and Marcus, 5.

Duggar and Josh met at a Christian homeschooling convention in 2006 and married two years later in Florida. They stayed together despite Josh’s multiple scandals in 2015. First, it was reported that he molested five girls in 2002 and 2003, including his sisters Jessa Seewald and Jill Dillard. That same year, Ashley Madison was hacked, revealing that Josh used the site, which set up affairs for married men and women.

Josh later went to a rehabilitation center, and TLC cancelled 19 Kids and Counting. However, Seewald, Dillard and other members of the Duggar family now star on a new series, Counting On. In March 2017, Josh and his wife also announced they were expecting another child.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family,” the couple said in a joint statement at the time. “Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust. We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time. As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!”

Anna and Josh Duggar’s marriage was also rocked by a miscarriage between the births of Mackynzie and Michael.

“It was very hard to go through the excitement of finding out we were expecting a little one and then losing it,” she said on the TODAY Show in 2010. “One thing that really helped was thanking God, thanking him in the good times and thanking him when things don’t go the way we expected them to … If you thank God it really, really releases you and helps you to be able to go on with life.”

Photo credit: Kris Connor/Getty Images