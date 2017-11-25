Amy Roloff Hosts ‘Lovely’ Thanksgiving Dinner With Boyfriend Chris Marek

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff has a lot to be thankful for these days, and her latest post shared to social media highlights how she’s been “thankful daily.”

After sharing images to her Instagram of the Roloff girls getting ready for Thanksgiving earlier this week, the 53-year-old reality TV personality shared the grand finale: photographs of her family celebrating the best of the season with a festive dining experience on Instagram and Facebook.

“A Happy Thanksgiving day to be thankful and everyday,” she wrote. “Love gathering with these peeps immensely! Zach [and] Tori joined us later for dessert [and] Matt was [with] his girlfriend’s family. I hope it was a very lovely thankful day for you all as well.

In the photo, posted on Nov. 24, a Roloff sits at the head of her Thanksgiving dinner table with new boyfriend, Chris Marek, snuggled by her side. To her left is son, Jeremy and his wife Audrey along with their new bundle of joy, Ember Jean; to her right sits her youngest son Jacob and his girlfriend, Isabel Rock; and closest to the camera is her daughter Molly and her husband, Joel Silvius.

She took to Facebook also to share some more images of their big day.

Roloff has had quite the year. Between her two sons, Jeremy and Zach having kids of their own, her daughter Molly got married earlier this year to Joel. While it is unclear now, there have been rumors spiraling about her youngest son, Jacob and if he will be getting ready to tie the knot to longtime girlfriend, Isabel.

Tori, who is married to Zach, posted a photo to Instagram giving fans a sneak peek at their Thanksgiving celebrations, captioning the image, “My people… the Roloff boys really know how to pick ’em,” she captioned the photo. “I love the holidays and how they bring us all together. Love you sisters and [mother-in-law]! [seestors for life].”

Fans were quick to notice that Tori had included Izzy as a “sister,” and took that as evidence that she and Jacob had gotten engaged.

No word yet though if the speculation is true.