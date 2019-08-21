Amy Roloff, ‘Little People, Big World’ Star, Revealed Why Her Daughter, Molly, Isn’t at Any of the Recent Family Events

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff recently spoke out about her daughter Molly, and revealed why she hasn’t been at any of the recent Roloff family events. In an Instagram post this week, Amy shared photos from the bridal shower for Isabel, the girl who is marrying the youngest Roloff sibling, Jacob.

“Aww.. what a fun bridal shower for Isabel. I had a blast seeing all of her friends again and them sharing stories about how they know her. She has some deep roots w/ many of them,” Amy wrote. “She’s marrying my youngest – Jacob and I’m so happy for them and that she’ll be joining the family. Lots of prayers and love for them as they go on this journey together -September 7th. She’s going to be a beautiful bride! Woohoo!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Amy then added the following hashtags: #family #gettingmarried #bridalshower #rockandroloffwedding #september7th #jacobandisabel.

In the comments a fan noticed that Molly was present at the shower, and commented, “Sad not seeing Molly at these family avents [sic],” per Showbiz Cheatsheet.

Amy politely replied, explaining, “I know. She is always missed but she’ll be at the wedding. She’s a working woman in Spokane.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Aug 18, 2019 at 10:05pm PDT

In 2017, Molly married Joel Silvius and, as Amy mentioned, moved to Spokane, Washington.

The wedding photographer, Julia Green shared a photo of the wedding on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Yesterday, I had the honor of photographing Joel & Molly’s forrest inspired wedding. J & M are seriously some of the most thoughtful, gentle and loving people I’ve met. I love how highly they speak about one another, which was so evident in their vows that had us all teary eyed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Green | Portland, OR (@juliagreenphotography) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

“They just have this caring and peaceful spirit that is completely a representation of Jesus living inside of them. Seriously, I didn’t see them stress about the day once, and I don’t know if I’ve ever been to a wedding that went more smoothly than this one! Wishing this happy couple a wonderful honeymoon and marriage,” she added.

One of the last times Amy posted a photo with Molly was on Mother’s Day, captioning the post, “I was so happy to see my daughter Molly over Easter. It was a very special time and she inspires me!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on May 6, 2019 at 3:37pm PDT

Molly is not the only Roloff to take a bow out of the Little People, Big World spotlight, as Jacob also took a step back and opted to leave the show years ago.

Photo Credit: TLC