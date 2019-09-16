‘Little People, Big World’ Fans Convinced Amy Roloff Is Engaged After Latest Photo Drops Big Clue

In the days following her son’s wedding, Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff is finding herself at the center of engagement speculation after fans noticed something super shimmery on the TLC star’s finger. In a post shared to her Instagram celebrating granddaughter, Ember’s second birthday, fans noticed a diamond ring on Roloff’s finger with plenty raising questions of its context.

Hard to miss the glittery rock, fans started inquiring over the TLC’s “pending” engagement, creating a frenzy in the comments section with a flurry of questions.

“Amy is that an engagement ring on you?” asked one fan per Good Housekeeping.

“I see a ring on your finger, did you get married?” another inquired with a happy face and thumbs up emoji.

“Your (sic) wearing a ring!!!!” another exclaimed.

“Is that a ring on your finger???!” added another.

One of the things the eager fans might not have noticed was that the ring was actually on her right hand, not the left, which has been traditionally known among wedding customs. And as previously reported, Roloff has actually been wearing that ring “for months,” as it was a gift from ex, Matt who gave it to her years ago with a updated band and setting.

This is not the first time Roloff has had to endure engagement rumors. This past July, the reality TV star shot them down after fans asked once more, if she and boyfriend, Chris Marek would be walking down the aisle anytime soon.

“Ms. Amy. I spotted a beautiful ring on your finger during your live chat … hmmmm?,” a fan asked in the comments section of Roloff’s most recent Instagram post of herself and Marek.

“No big news. It’s a ring I had remade from a ring I already had. It’s on my right finger,” Roloff replied.

Roloff and Marek first started dating in 2016 after her divorce from ex Matt Roloff was finalized. Speaking to Us Weekly in May, she even opened up about the possibility of one day walking down the aisle again.

“I would definitely love to get married one day,” she said. “But it’s not something that I’m intentionally pursuing.”

The 54-year-old added that she takes “marriage very seriously” and views accepting a proposal as a monumental decision. “If I say yes, then that means my whole heart, everything is into it,” she explained. “I do think [marriage] is forever.”

Photo credit: David Livingston/Getty Images