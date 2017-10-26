Amy Roloff Takes a Stand Against Bullying in New Picture

Amy Roloff is trying to create a world without bullying. The Little People, Big World personality took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a new post in which she encourages people to help one another to make a difference.
For #UnityDay2017, I’m wearing orange to stand against bullying! Join me and visit TLC.com/GiveALittle to learn more! #GiveALittleTLC. I want to help show every person who has experience bullying that they are not alone! Including me. Be kind w/ your words and express them respectively -both ways – when you agree and disagree. Help physically but don’t hurt another. We All Can Do This to make a difference!😊
“I want to help show every person who has experience bullying that they are not alone! Including me. Be kind w/ your words and express them respectively – both ways – when you agree and disagree. Help physically but don’t hurt another. We All Can Do This to make a difference!”
In the snap, the TLC star is wearing a shirt is courtesy of the PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center. The shirt reads, “Create a world without bullying.”
She wore the orange shirt to commemorate Unity Day 2017, which was held on Wednesday. This year’s Unity Day theme reads: “Together against bullying. United for kindness, acceptance, and inclusion.”
Roloff has been open about being bulled in the past because of her stature. The 53-year-old grandmother has a type of dwarfism called Achondroplasia, as does her son Zach. Roloff’s ex-husband, Matt, has Diastophic Dysplasia.
Other members of the Roloff family – Jeremy, Molly Jo and Jacob – are of average height.
