‘Little People, Big World’ Mom Amy Roloff Catches Heat for New Product Photo

Amy Roloff’s fans are known for being brutally honest with the Little People, Big World personality — she’s basically the queen of receiving unsolicited relationship advice — so brutally honest, in fact, that they have no problem letting her know when she’s pushing her social media limits.

The 53-year-old mom of four shared an ad for the subscription meal box Hello Fresh on Instagram Wednesday, much to the dismay of some of her half a million followers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In her caption, she raved about the time-saving convenience of the box, writing that it allowed her more time for “girls’ night in.” But her followers didn’t share the same enthusiasm.

“Really, you too now??? Can’t follow anyone I love anymore, without them selling something. It’s all about the money!” one disgruntled follower wrote.

“Not liking all the advertising Amy,” another wrote with a frown face.

“I love watching ur show, I follow ur kids on here as well, and by the way, it appears u [and Matt] did a great job raising them, they seem like down to earth, genuine, good Christian people.. the thing that kinda bothers me is ur IG page has become ore of an advertisement page for whatever companies u choose to represent.. I see enough commercials everywhere else, not really looking for more from the people I follow.. [just saying],” wrote another.

Others argued that Roloff uses the advertisements as additional income to help support her family because she “isn’t the full time spokesman for anything but her baked goods.”

Earlier this week, Roloff was accused by some of her followers of being “disrespectful to her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, when she posted a photo on the back of boyfriend Chris Marek‘s motorcycle. Amy Roloff lives in the family home on their farm while Matt Roloff resides in a smaller home less than 500 ft. away.

“Can’t wait to go motorcycle riding again [with] Chris soon when the weather is nicer. What a blast! ” Amy wrote in her Instagram post about an annual motorcyle meet-up adventure that recently played out on Little People, Big World. “…. We Did Have A Great Time! …. Life is good. Thank you so much for watching and all your support and encouragement. The best!”

“It’s sad to see you put Chris in your home your Matt built for y’all and the kids!!” one person commented. “It’s so [disrespectful] I could never do that to my ex-husband or my kids.”

Others thought Marek was trying to live off of Matt’s “hard work” by spending time with Amy in her home, despite him being a seasoned real estate agent and not living with Amy part- or full-time.

Amy and Matt both agreed to this living arrangement during the terms of their divorce, however, so other fans wondered if it was really an issue if Marek makes a trip over for breakfast now and again.