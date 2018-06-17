Amy Roloff Gets Surprise Visit from Daughter Molly



Amy Roloff got a surprise visit from her daughter Molly, who no longer appears on Little People, Big World. The 24-year-old stopped by the Roloff family farm in Oregon during a visit to see friends.

“Molly came to the farm for a short visit this past weekend and I was so excited and happy to see her. Love this girl,” Roloff wrote. “She’s doing awesome. She was here to see good friends for one is heading to NYC.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Roloff included three photos on Instagram. The first shows Roloff with Molly and her younger brother Jacob Roloff. The middle one shows Roloff with Molly and the third shows Molly with Tori Roloff, Zach Roloff‘s wife. Tori is seen cradling her baby, 1-year-old Jackson.

Molly no longer appears on Little People, Big World since marrying Joel Silvius at Roloff Farms. While Jacob has stayed off the show because of his own interests, Molly is not on the show because of where she lives. She studied accounting in Spokane, Washington and chose to live there with Silvius.

The last time Molly appeared on Roloff’s Instagram page was in April, when she visited Molly and Silvius in Spokeane for a weekend.

“What an awesome start to my three day weekend taking a road trip to visit with Molly and Joel,” Roloff wrote on Instagram, alongside a selfie with the couple. “Love them bunches. She made the best cinnamon rolls and fresh squeeze orange juice for mimosas for a relaxing Saturday morning. She’s my baker. I kind of like Spokane! Hmm… Love You Molly [and] Joe.”

Earlier this week, Molly’s father, Matt Roloff, appeared to hint at Molly being pregnant. Matt shared a video of Jackson walking, adding in the caption, “The roloff family has greatest news ever to announce!!!! Later today we tell you all about it. !!!!”

However, the “exciting news” had nothing to do with a new addition to the Roloff family. Instead, they received a certificate from the Guinness Book of World Records, congratulating them on starring in the longest-running family-focused reality series in TV history.

Little People, Big World started on TLC in March 2006 and has been on the air ever since. The series, which passed the 300-episode mark this year, now focuses on the Roloffs’ lives after Matt and Roloff’s 2016 divorce.

“We couldn’t have done it without all of you,” Matt wrote on Instagram Monday. “If you have been a fan for a while, help us share the exciting news by sharing this photo on social media and mentioning how long you have been watching #LPBW. We appreciate you guys!”

Little People, Big World episodes air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Amy Roloff