Amy Roloff Fans Tell Her to Stop Playing the Victim After ‘Purge’ Post

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff‘s spring cleaning Instagram is turning into a war in the comment section.

Roloff revealed on social media that she is “purging” her home during some spring cleaning, and fans worrying about the reason for her tidying up somehow devolved into criticism of how she treats ex-husband Matt Roloff and his girlfriend Caryn, with some even accusing the TLC cast member of being “jealous” and “bitter.”

“And the ‘purge’ starts up again- one room at a time,” Amy captioned a photo of her cleaning process. “Laundry and extra pantry area. It’s going to feel good. It’s hard to let go of some things though but in the long run it’s a good thing. Isn’t that kind of like life- hanging on to stuff and people when it’s time to let go or the other way around. Letting go when we need to hang on. Food for thought – what are we or not hanging onto? I think I’ll have some of Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen Berry bread and share some of the delicious cookies after this hard work.”

Some Roloff fans feared Amy’s post meant she’s moving off the farm, possibly into a home with her boyfriend Chris Marek.

“Are you spring cleaning or moving?” one fan wrote.

“Moving? Hope not, but food for thought!” another said.

Others took the opportunity to rip into the Amy for how she treats her ex-husband and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler, accusing her of being “jealous” of the former farm employee.

“Your selfishness comes out more and more every week!” one user commented. “Caryn should own the farm!”

“Amy has always been rude and just plain mean and nasty to Matt,” another said. “Grow up and move on from your jealousy towards Caryn. Matt deserves to be as happy as you are.”

“Awlays loved [Little People, Big World] but dude your bitterness & anger is ruining the show. You sound so cruel whenever [you] try and paint Matt in a bad light. (And I can’t believe [you] were jealous of Caryn holding Jackson. Omg most grandmas would be happy their grandchildren have so much love around them) the jealousy makes [you] ugly. Whenever Matt has an issue with [you] he at least says it in a gentle way. Stop playing the victim all the time and get therapy and some meds please!!”

That’s a lot to come from a simple cleaning post!

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

