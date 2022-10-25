Amy Poehler Replacing Andy Samberg in Second Season of Popular Show

The hit baking series Baking It is returning for a second season on Peacock in December, but it is trading one Saturday Night Live veteran for another. Amy Poehler will join Maya Rudolph for Season 2, replacing Andy Samberg, who co-hosted the first season with Rudolph. The series is a spin-off of NBC's Making It, which Poehler co-hosts with Nick Offerman.

Baking It Season 2 runs five episodes, which will premiere weekly starting on Monday, Dec. 12. The show features bakers who compete in hilarious challenges designed by Rudolph and Poehler. The Parks and Recreation star will bring influences from Making It's crafting challenges, so cakes will explode and be smashed in the new episodes. This is also the first time Rudolph and Poehler have hosted a show together.

(Photo: Peacock/NBCUniversal)

The Season 2 premiere is a holiday special. Poehler and Rudolph will be joined by surprise famous friends who "cele-bake" the holidays together. The celebrities will donate their winnings to their favorite charities.

"This season's coziest cooking competition is Baking It: Season 2," the hosts said in a joint statement. "This season has everything: The Grannies, crafty bakes, goofy songs about butter, cash prizes, BFFs, Family, and did we mention butter? And, to make it even more exciting we'll be hosting this season together!"

Baking It Season 1 was released to Peacock on Dec. 2, 2021, with all six episodes dropping at once. Writers Neil Casey, Jessica McKenna, Zach Reino, and Niccole Thurman won the Writers Guild of America Award for top Quiz and Audience Participation show in March. The series is produced by Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Universal Television Alternative Studio.

Although Baking It was granted another season, the same can't be said for Making It. In May, Deadline reported that the show was "parked" indefinitely. This means NBC has no immediate plans to order a fourth season, but the show is not completely canceled. The series debuted in July 2018, but the second season did not air until December 2019. Making It returned as a summer show in June 2021. Poehler and Offerman were nominated for the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program Emmy for all three seasons. There was also a short-lived Australian version of Making It, which aired between September and November 2021.