Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman’s ‘Making It’ Renewed for Season 2

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman’s reality competition series Making It has been renewed for season two at NBC.

The network revealed the news in a press release sent out this week by Paul Telegdy, the president of NBC Entertainment’s Alternative and Reality Group division.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Seeing firsthand the imagination of a true craftsman and, literally, watching them create something out of nothing is pure gold,” Telegdy said. “Amy and Nick’s longtime friendship and affection for one another brings the show to a whole other level of fun and we look forward to seeing what season two will bring.”

“We set out to make a boundlessly affirmative and inspiring show and we are thrilled with the way viewers and the press have embraced it,” added Meredith Ahr, the President of Universal Television Alternative Studio. “Amy and Nick bring creativity, leadership and comedic brilliance to everything they do and we can’t wait to team up with them again and shine a light on a new group of talented makers.”

Poehler and Offerman also commented on the renewal by using some craft-puns, saying that they are “sew excited to be Making It again” and that they “promise season two will have you glued to your seat.”

The show has been a hit with viewers, so it is no surprise that NBC chose to renew it, but while the premise is clever, it’s the hosts quick-witted nature that really keep fans captivated.

Poehler recently gave an interview to House Beautiful where she shared a little bit about what she has to offer the show and giving some suggestions on how she would handle the pressure if she was a contestant.

“I’m really good at time management, so I think I could have a really good sense of what I could do in the time allotted,” the former Parks and Rec star confessed. “I also talk a big game, so for the first half, I would seem like I’m in the lead.”

“But once my skills came to light, I would maybe lose my edge,” she went on to quip. “Then, you know, I would just pull a fire alarm, if things weren’t going my way. Evacuate the building.”

Poehler also served up some DIY tips for household problems, such a what to do with a broken lamp.

“The answer is, I don’t know,” she joked. “Because I don’t know the story of the breaking of the lamp. If you’ve broken it by accident, and you want to do something fun with it, like decoupage the pieces onto something else, great.”

“But if you broke it during a fight, then I think you need to get rid of that energy. Get it out of your house,” Poehler continued. “You can do cool things with lamps, but I get nervous around electricity.”

Making It is still current airing its first season, with the finale scheduled for Friday, Sept. 7.