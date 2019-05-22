Amy Duggar Shows off Her Growing Baby Bump at 19 Weeks Pregnant

Just a month after announcing that she and husband Dillon King are expecting their first child together, Amy Duggar is flaunting her 19-week baby bump on social media.

The soon-to-be mom of one, who is the niece of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, took to Instagram on Friday, May 17 to not only give fans a pregnancy update, but to also offer them the best look yet at her growing bump!

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I see you little bump!!” Duggar captioned a sweet shot of herself cradling her belly. “19 weeks today!!

Duggar and her husband, whom she married in on the grounds of Horton Farms near Bentonville, Arkansas, in 2015, had announced in April that they have a little one on the way, their first child together.

“We are completely speechless, overly excited and ready for the next chapter as new parents!” the couple told PEOPLE. “I’m over the moon about becoming a momma! I just can’t hardly wait!”

“I’m over the moon about becoming a momma! I just can’t hardly wait,” Duggar added.

The couple acknowledged that they have a steep “learning curve” ahead of them, but that they were looking forward to expanding their family.

“The learning curve of being a new father is kind of terrifying, but at the same time equally astonishing,” King told the outlet.

In the weeks since that announcement, Duggar has been keen on keeping her fans and followers up to date, taking them along with her on her pregnancy journey with posts on her Instagram account.

On May 9, Duggar revealed that her belly had grown to the point where she had to retire regular denim jeans in favor of maternity ware.

“Well I am retiring my skinny denim for awhile!” she wrote. “Saying hello to my 1st pair of maternity jeans today! [style the bump].”

Although the little one on the way will join the ever-expanding Duggar family, Radar Online recently reported that Duggar is seen as a bit of a rebel in her aunt and uncle’s eyes.

“It’s a rule…that if I want to spend quality time with them, I have to come see them,” King said in March 2016. “They don’t want me to influence them. It used to really bother me and then I realized that I just live knowing that God gives us grace. I can only be myself and even though we don’t see eye to eye on every little thing we are still family and I do still love them. I respect their standards and I don’t fuss about it.”