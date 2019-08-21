Amy Duggar Shares Best Parenting Advice From Famous ‘Counting On’ Cousins

Amy (Duggar) King may be new to parenting, but she is getting plenty of sound advice from her Counting On cousins, many of whom have already grown their families with the addition of little ones of their own. Appearing at WEtv’s Love After Lockup screening, the soon-to-be mom of one revealed the best parenting advice that she has received from her family.

“They just told me to love on that baby and take time, just like spending time just bonding with Dax when he’s here. And not rush back to work … skin on skin and that kind of thing,” King told In Touch Weekly, admitting that she “already have these Instagram photos in my head of what I want to do.”

Just before a string of pregnancy announcements shook Counting On fans, with a number of Duggar women currently expecting, King and her husband Dillon King announced in April of this year that they are expecting their first child together. The announcement came nearly four years after they tied the knot on the grounds of Horton Farms near Bentonville, Arkansas.

“We are completely speechless, overly excited and ready for the next chapter as new parents!” the couple announced the news in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “I’m over the moon about becoming a momma! I just can’t hardly wait.”

In the months since, the couple has revealed that their little one on the way is a little boy, who they revealed in a beachside snap while on their babymoon in July will be named Daxton “Dax” Ryan King.

The name, the couple revealed to In Touch Weekly, has a special meaning, as all of the men on Dillon’s side of the family have monikers that begin with the letter “d.”

“Everybody in my family, on the male side, all start with D’s, so we had to have a D name, so we landed on Daxton,” he explained. “And then Ryan is an Irish name and it means ‘Little King’ and since our last name is King, it just fit really well.”

While the Duggar family is no stranger to large families, with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar having a total of 19 children, King and her husband seem to be more content with just one baby, though they are open to possibly adding another sometime in the future.

“We’re gonna see how one goes and then we just might adopt a jungle cat,” King said.

“We’re aiming for one and done,” Dillon added. “Two is max! One may be it, but we will see.”

Little Daxton is set to arrive sometime this November.