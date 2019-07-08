Amy Duggar Reveals Photo of Late Grandma in Honor of Fourth of July

Amy Duggar King shared a throwback photo with her late grandmother, Mary Duggar, to mark Independence Day on Thursday. The post came almost a month after Mary Duggar’s sudden death on June 9 at age 78. The Counting On star died after she slipped and fell into a pool.

The photo dates to 2010 and shows King and Mary together, wearing fun sunglasses on the Fourth of July. Mary is wearing red glasses with lens featuring the U.S. flag printed on them.

“Baby K is just a kickin away.. so I was looking through my pics and found this one from 2010! She loved politics, back yard cookouts, the American eagle, fireworks and silly pictures with me,” King wrote in the caption.

King’s post earned hundreds of comments from fans, many of whom praised King for the close relationship she had with her grandmother.

“Love the bond you had with your grandma,” one fan wrote.

“She was looking down and smiling at all of the 4th’s celebrations, and her grandchild to be!…she’s always there with you,” another wrote.

“What a beautiful and special bond you had with her and the love you two had for each other was a light for all to see …. the light which comes from our Heavenly Father. Grandma Mary is now your guardian angel,” another Instagram user wrote.

“She was a precious, beautiful soul. I was best friends with my grandma. She left me way too soon. Memories like these are precious and irreplaceable. Continued prayers and love to you and your family,” another commented.

On Sunday, June 9, Mary died from an accidental drowning in a swimming pool. Her daughter, Deanna Duggar, discovered her and called authorities. Unfortunately, Mary was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the shocking news, King has shared several emotional posts on Instagram, giving fans a look at her relationship with her grandmother. The day after Mary’s death, King shared a video of her grandmother, whom she called her “best friend.”

“I’m at a loss for words, shaking as I even type this out. I loved her so much,” King wrote on Instagram. “She helped raise me, we did everything together. We’ve been on countless trips, we had lunch together 3 times a week, and if we weren’t together we were either texting or calling each other. She was so supportive and was so excited to meet our little guy.”

King also shared videos on her Instagram Story to give fans a tour of her grandmother’s closets, where King showed off some of the most important items to her. Later, she took a trip to Nashville she was supposed to take with her grandmother.

“We are trying to focus on all the good. Yes there will be changes and yes, Grandma is missed terribly,” King wrote. “Gma and I were always together.. and she was supposed to be with us on this trip. We thought about canceling but instead decided to honor her by spending time together, shopping for baby K and enjoying the sunshine…”

King is also more than halfway through her first pregnancy. The 34-year-old, who is the niece of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and husband Dillon King are expecting their first baby together.