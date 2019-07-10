Amy Duggar Reveals New Baby Bump Shot While Nursery Shopping

Amy Duggar King is on a race to complete her nursery ahead of the arrival of her first child with husband Dillon King. The soon-to-be mom of one, who is the niece of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her growing baby bump.

“Nursery shopping today!” King captioned a photo of herself with her hand resting atop of her bump as she stood amid the backdrop of Daisies & Olives Antiques Flea Market.

Although she didn’t clue fans into what she purchased, the items visible in the picture suggest she is opting for a rustic theme for her little boy on the way.

The sweet snap had many people responding, many commenting on the joy of new life in the midst of several recent heartbreaks for the Duggar family.

“You’re a beautiful Mama,” wrote Jessa Duggar Seewald, who on May 26 welcomed daughter Ivy Jane with husband Ben Seewald, marking their third child together.

“Beautiful!!” Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth, who recently revealed that they suffered the miscarriage of their second child, daughter Annebell Elise, wrote. “Can’t wait to meet your little baby boy!”

“KEEP UP WITH THE BABY POSTS! First time moms DESERVE all the baby posts they want! You growing a human, BE PROUD!” one fan approved of King’s frequent pregnancy updates. “Can’t wait to see this precious nursery!”

“Amy, I’m enjoying your baby journey with Baby King,” another wrote. “I know that you’ve had a lot of heartbreak with Grandma Duggar and then Joy and Austin’s baby girl going to be with Jesus.. I’m glad can still have these moments that bring you happiness even in sorrow.”

“Can’t wait to see the nursery,” added a third fan. “After the painful loss of your grandma you deserve some smiles and happiness. Your grandma would have been so proud to go with you.”

King and her husband announced in April of this year that they are expecting their first child together. The exciting announcement came after they had stated in December that “kids are coming.”

“We are completely speechless, overly excited and ready for the next chapter as new parents!” King announced the news. “I’m over the moon about becoming a momma! I just can’t hardly wait.”

King and her husband married on the grounds of Horton Farms near Bentonville, Arkansas, in 2015. Their little boy on the way is expected to arrive this fall.