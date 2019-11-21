‘America’s Next Top Model’ Contestant Dustin McNeer Arrested for Domestic Assault

America’s Next Top Model alum Dustin McNeer was arrested Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina, for allegedly assaulting a woman believed to be his girlfriend. Police arrested the reality star after a 21-year-old woman reported him for domestic assault on Tuesday, according to police documents, TMZ reports.

According to online records, McNeer, who is best known for appearing on Cycle 22 of ANTM in 2015, was booked late Wednesday night on two misdemeanor charges — one count of assault on a female and one count of injury to personal property. He is reportedly being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail on a $500 bond and has not yet been released.

Sources close to the situation told the news outlet that the woman he allegedly assaulted was his girlfriend.

Police said she told them the incident occurred on Nov. 8 and that she suffered minor injuries but did not get any medical treatment. She also claimed that her iPhone was damaged during the alleged altercation.

McNeer appeared on ANTM: Guys & Girls in 2015, finishing in seventh place. He has since become active as a bodybuilder and posts fitness updates frequently on Instagram. In a Q&A shared Wednesday on his Instagram Story, he implied that he had parted ways with a female bodybuilder, writing that they were “running [in] different directions.”

“But I full heartedly wish her the best and that she steps up and accomplishes her goals and dreams because she’s absolutely incredible, kind, and compassionate and a true force to be reckoned with IF she chooses to be so,” he captioned a photo of the two of them.

That same day, the female bodybuilder posted a photo of herself with what appears to be a cast on her right arm. “Little [throwback] picture because im missing who i used to be before this picture was taken,” she captioned the image. “New chapter. New life. New mindset. Let’s secure the bag filled with nothing but greatness from now until forever.”