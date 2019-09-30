‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ Welcomes Heidi Klum Back as Judge for Season 2

America’s Got Talent: The Champions is returning for a second season this winter, and there will be a familiar face returning to the judge’s panel. Heidi Klum, who left the main America’s Got Talent before this past summer’s season, will return, alongside Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and host Terry Crews. Singer-songwriter Alesha Dixon will make her AGT debut to fill out the panel.

Back in February, Klum and Spice Girls singer Mel B announced they would not be leaving the AGT franchise before Season 14. They were replaced by former Dancing with the Stars pro Julianne Hough and actress Gabrielle Union, both of whom will not be taking part in The Champions Season 2.

“I wanted to say THANK YOU… and how amazing the past 6 years have been while working on [AGT],” Klum wrote on Twitter in February. “I love my fellow judges, our hosts & AMAZING CREW… It’s been such an incredible experience and I will miss ALL OF YOU very much! I will be watching and voting from home!”

Although Dixon is a new face for AGT viewers, she has experience in Cowell’s Got Talent empire. She has been a judge on Britain’s Got Talent since 2012. Before that, she won Strictly Come Dancing, the British series DWTS is based on, in 2007. She was also a judge on Strictly Come Dancing in 2009 and 2010.

The first season of America’s Got Talent: The Champions was a successful midseason replacement show for NBC. Although the show was not live, the series still averaged 12.4 million viewers and a 2.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic in “live plus seven day” Nielsen ratings.

The series brings together past AGT winners and favorite finalists, as well as champions from international Got Talent shows. Winners are chosen by AGT “superfans,” who get to pick winners before episodes air. Fans 18 or over can sign up for a chance to join the panel at AGTchampions.com.

Magician Shin Lim won the first season of AGT: The Champions in February. He took part in a video to announce the judges for Season 2.

AGT: The Champions also proved to be a test run for Crews as host. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star joined the franchise for the first season, and was the host for AGT Season 14, replacing Tyra Banks. Kodi Lee was crowned AGT Season 14 champion earlier this month.

While Hough is not taking part in AGT: The Champions, she will still be on NBC this winter. She and brother Derek Hough will headline a holiday special appropriately titled Holidays with the Houghs.

NBC has not announced when AGT: The Champions will premiere, but the first season began in January.

Photo credit: NBC