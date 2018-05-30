‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Mel B Breaks Down in Tears During Touching Tribute

The America’s Got Talent premiere really hit home for judge Mel B, especially a touching performance that caused her to break down in tears.

The Spice Girls alum began crying during sibling band We Three’s heartfelt tribute to their late mother, who died from cancer in 2015. Drummer Joshua, 27, bassist Bethany, 24, and lead singer Manny, 21, from Oregon performed an original ballad, titled “Heaven’s Not Too Far Away,” written from the perspective of their mom.

“It’s about our mother who passed away from cancer two years ago and it’s a song written from her perspective kind of talking to us in her last month,” they told judge Simon Cowell before performing.

“Mom, she had a beautiful voice but in 2015 she had severe back pain. She went to the doctor and they found large masses throughout her body and she was diagnosed with Stage 4 carcinoma cancer,” Bethany said. “We had a kind of shocking four months with her before she passed which was way shorter than we were expecting. Very quick.”

“We stayed really close, we did everything together, until her last breath we were there,” they said.

Off-stage, the sibling trio’s dad was waiting and watching, getting noticeably emotional with host Tyra Banks, whose eyes were also welling up with tears.

During the routine, Mel B, could be seen wiping away her tears and taking calming breaths as she was overtaken with emotion, which was echoed by the audience, which gave the band a standing ovation in addition to udges Mel B, Cowell, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell.

“I lost my father over a year ago to cancer. I just felt him, I’m shaking,” Mel B said before she had to step away from the judging panel to collect herself.

Brown announced her father Martin’s death in March 2017, revealing in an Instagram post that he passed away after five years dealing with with multiple myeloma. He was 63.

“I just wanted one last hug for you and to no [sic] how much I really love you #ripdad #daddysgirl,” she wrote in August 2017.

When her father died, America’s Got Talent canceled two days of filming due to Mel B’s family responsibilities according to TMZ.

America’s Got Talent airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: NBC