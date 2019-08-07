‘America’s Got Talent’: Jay Leno Uses His Golden Buzzer on 10-Year-Old Singer Emanne Beasha

Jay Leno awarded the final Golden Buzzer of the America’s Got Talent season to the incredibly talented 10-year-old opera singer Emmane Beasha during Tuesday’s episode after a moving performance of “Nessun Dorma.”

“Since I was very little I always loved to sing. My grandma told me, ‘You’re gonna be an opera singer,’” Emanne said before stepping out on stage to the panel of judges, including the former Tonight Show host as a guest judge. Putting on such a stunning performance, Leno couldn’t help but smack the Golden Buzzer, sending Emanne straight through to the next round.

“Just the fact that from a child comes an honesty and a truth, I feel like I’m a witness to something extremely special. At some point in my career, people say, ‘What do you remember most?’ And I remember hitting the Golden Buzzer,” he told her before pressing the Golden Buzzer.

Judge Howie Mandel added, “You’re only 10 years old and we are seeing acts come out here and they’re sweating and they’re not performing to par. They’re not stepping it up — and they’re double your age. Then you come out here and you show them how it’s done.”

Cowell also couldn’t believe Emanne’s talent, telling the child, “You’re just, like, a normal person. To have a voice like this is not something you can train to get, it genuinely is a gift.”

Following the show, Leno continued to gush about the young singer’s talent to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, “It’s just fascinating to me to see young performers at this point in their careers who are so excited and just relying on their own raw talent. They haven’t had all the advice and polishing from studios, networks and PR teams. There is no machine behind them. They are just up there doing it with what they have!”

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Trae Patton/NBC