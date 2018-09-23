‘America’s Got Talent’ Fans Outraged After Courtney Hadwin Elimination

America’s Got Talent fans were left speechless after 14-year-old rock singer Courtney Hadwin was shut out of the top 5 during the live finale.

After being paired with Michael Ketterer to see which one would join the top 5 near the end of the two-hour live finale, host Tyra Banks delivered the shocking news that Ketterer would be moving forward, though he was also right after ending in fifth place.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You are amazing, you have introduced Rock ‘n Roll to so many little kids, my son is backstage staring at the stage when you perform, you have made it. This is the beginning, you should be so proud,” Banks told the young singer after she was eliminated.

“This was quite the nail-biter because I thought all the acts were so amazing, I don’t know how you would even choose one of them because I love them all, I’ve loved watching all of you this entire season, it’s been so amazing. All of you are deserving of that million dollars,” judge Heidi Klum said after the Top 5 were revealed.

Fans of the series were not happy to see the young singer go, knowing how much talent she had at such a young age.

@CourtneyHadwin

Courtney Hadwin should have won #AGTFinale !

Please announce upcoming tour dates! You’re a special talent. I think we’ll be seeing you for many years to come.#RockAndRoll — Edray (@doodlebug4845) September 20, 2018

“I thought this was America’s got talent! Courtney should of over Michael!! He is undeniable a nice guy but the voice wasn’t there! She is awesome!!! This is upsetting.”

“I thought either Courtney or Michael was gonna win. Wow,” another user wrote.

“I’m done, Courtney got voted out, I’m done with this show I can’t believe the top 5. I don’t care who wins. They picked the worst comedian too, he definitely doesn’t belong in the top 5! Very disappointed, changing the channel!! Buhhh bye!!” another user said, giving up on finding out the winner.

“Okay but like this is the first time that I seriously don’t know who’s going to win [America’s Got Talent]!! Like the results have me shook!!! I thought Courtney was going to win for sure!!” another user wrote.

Okay but like this is the first time that I seriously don’t know who’s going to win @AGT!! Like the results have me shook!!! I thought Courtney was going to win for sure!! #AGTFinale — Liliana 🦄 (@lilz_lovato) September 20, 2018

Hadwin stole America’s hearts from the moment she showcased her singing talents in the beginning of the season. She famously got judge Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer in the audition process after she performed a breathtaking performance of “Hard to Handle” by Otis Redding.

The teenage British singer has been getting comparisons to Janis Joplin from the very beginning. Like Banks said, this is only the beginning for Hadwin.