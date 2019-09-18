‘America’s Got Talent’: Cher Will Make Surprise Appearance During Finals, Howie Mandel Says

The cat’s out of the bag. The finale of America’s Got Talent is going to feature an iconic performer headlining the two-night event. One of its judges, Howie Mandel, shared that Cher will be the top act of the evening. She is set to appear on Wednesday’s episode, as he spoiled to Access.

The NBC hit music competition is set to to pack a punch with their finale. Aside from Cher, Billy Ray Cyrus and Macklemore will be performing. Leona Lewis, Ozuna and Kygo are also on the slate. One of its host, Julianne Hough, also will have a special performance. There’s a special to-be-named surprise guest, as well.

The show’s top 10 finalists will get their time in the spotlight, too. Benicio Bryant, Detroit Youth Choir, Emanne Beasha, Kodi Lee, Light Balance Kids, Ndlovu Youth Choir, Ryan Niemiller, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, V. Unbeatable and Voices of Service comprise the finalists. One of them will walk away with the $1 million prize and the opportunity to headline the America’s Got Talent Live stage show in Las Vegas from Nov. 7-10.

The pressure is ON! Night one of the @AGT finale starts at 8pm! 💜🎉 pic.twitter.com/pJD66RVqlJ — Julianne Hough (@juliannehough) September 17, 2019

There is no clear-cut favorite among the group, either, which will certainly make the finale entertaining.

Hough spoke to PEOPLE about the uncertainty heading into this week.

“They have been giving us a full catalog of their goodness and what they have to offer for their Vegas show or whatever they do in the future,” she told PEOPLE. “They’re doing amazing.”

“It’s going to be really difficult because everybody was so amazing,” she says. “I don’t know even know who’s gonna go and who’s not. Thank goodness America is another judge.”

America has certainly been all over the place as to who they foresee the winner be. Koda Lee, Ryan Niemiller and the group V. Unbeatable have all garnered a lot of love on social media, as have the rest of the pack.

Fans can watch the finale of the show’s 14th season beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NBC on Tuesday. The second night will air the same time on Wednesday.