'America's Got Talent' Alum Scott Alexander Dies Suddenly

America's Got Talent alum Scott Alexander, who impressed the judges and viewers as a magician on Season 6 of the NBC competition, has died. His wife, Jenny, who appeared as his assistant, revealed the tragic news Monday that Alexander died after suffering a stroke.

Jenny shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, where she posted a family photo of herself, Alexander, and their children. She shared in the caption, "I lost my husband yesterday. My kids lost their father." According to Jenny, Alexander "suffered a stroke while working on a cruise ship in St Kitts and did not make it home to us." She concluded, "We are shattered. Please hold us in your prayers."

Alexander was best known for his Season 6 appearance on America's Got Talent, the NBC talent show competition that sees singers, dancers, magicians, comics, musicians, ventriloquists and more appearing before celebrity judges for the chance to be crowned winner. Alexander competed as a magician, and quickly won over the judges during his audition with an illusion in which a woman seemed to appear out of nowhere, be supported by water, then levitate. After judges Piers Morgan, Sharon Osbourne and Howie Mandel voted "yes," Alexander was sent through to the Vegas round. He made it all the way to the quarterfinals before ultimately being eliminated following an illusion in which a gospel choir disappeared and then reappeared. Prior to his AGT appearance, Alexander also appeared on Season 2 of Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

Amid news of his passing, condolences and tributes have poured in. Magician Paul Armstrong tweeted, "The world of magic is a poorer place today. Shocked and saddened at the sudden passing of Scott Alexander. My thoughts are with his family." Escape artist and daredevil Jonathan Goodwin remembered Alexander as a "brilliant and creative magician" who was "fab, and he gifted us with great performances and awesome material which will take his name forward." He continued, "a real loss. Scott was one of the really good ones."

Alexander is survived by his wife and their three children. AGT and NBC have not reacted to his tragic passing at this time. His death follows the November passing of Roslyn Singleton, who appeared on America's Got Talent Season 16. Singelton passed away at age 39 following a battle with brain cancer. Her death came just a month after Zuri Craig, the singer and actor who appeared alongside his bandmate and friend Jeffrey Lewis on AGT in 2015, died at 44.