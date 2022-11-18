Roslyn Singleton, 'America's Got Talent' and 'Ellen' Star, Dead at 39

Roslyn Singleton, who appeared on America's Got Talent and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has died. Singleton's husband, Ray, confirmed Thursday that Singleton passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15 after several rounds of treatment for brain cancer. She was 39.

Ray shared the devastating news on Instagram, where he shared a tribute photo to his late wife as he wrote, "WELL DONE!! Our wife earned her wings yesterday while peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be." Ray acknowledged that "this road ahead is going to be INCREDIBLY long & difficult," but he said his wife" taught us all SOMETHING...She's where we're all trying to get one day so no need to be sad! Now we celebrate her legacy, her impact, her story & HER SPIRIT! She will LIVE FOREVER!!"

Singleton and her husband rose to viral stardom in 2020 after Ray uploaded a video of himself serenading his wife with Daniel Caesar's "Get You" before she underwent surgery for brain cancer. They went on to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that same year, Singleton revealing during the appearance that had been undergoing brain cancer treatments since 2013 and had been in remission until a second tumor was found in 2019. The couple later made a second appearance on the talk show, during which when NBA star Dwayne Wade surprised them.

Following their appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ray went on to audition for America's Got Talent Season 16. He brought the entire audience to tears, judges included, when Singleton joined him on stage, telling the judges that she had "been crying since he started" and had "never heard [Ray] sing so good." The couple later appeared in the OWN network docuseries Black Love this year.

Singleton, a North Carolina Navy veteran, is survived by her husband, who wrote on his own Instagram account that his wife "shook up the world." News of her passing sparked an outpouring of tributes, with former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey writing, "heart broken. she will be missed. she was a force. blessed to have spent time with your queen." One fan commented, "sending warm thoughts and prayers to you and the family." Amid the growing support, Ray also thanked fans, sharing, "Y'all are absolutely insanely outrageously INCREDIBLE & I can NEVER say thank you enough! Let's send our girl off the right way!!!"