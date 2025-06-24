‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Reveals Truck Mishap That Sparked Emergency Restoration

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is grateful for one of his friends that works for an auto company. Wolfe says his friend saved the day with a last minute car mishap.

He revealed the information on Instagram. In the post, he shared images and tagged the friend and company, plugging the business.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“A few months ago @columbiamotoralley We had a gal mistake the gas pedal for the brake,” Wolfe’s caption read. “Long story short we were in desperate need for a pump and a quick resto! In steps my buddy Jeff from @speedvettegarage In Pulaski Tennessee Right away no questions asked he thru himself into this project. We have been more than grateful for his expertise and passion. If you’re ever in his neck of the woods stop by to see his old car dealership he has restored and how’s it’s been a major part of Pulaskis success.”

Wolfe has been in the news a lot as of late. In April, he announced that he was shutting down his Nashville antique store.

The shop was open for 15 years. “Well, Nashville … it’s time,” he began his lengthy post, per FOX News. “After nearly 15 amazing years, we’ve made the tough decision to close the doors of our Antique Archaeology store here in Music City. This place has meant the world to me — not just the brick and mortar, but the people. The community.”

He added, “The visitors from all over the world who came through those doors, shared their stories, and reminded me every day why I started this journey in the first place.”

American Pickers is set to return to the History Channel on July 2. Fans are worried whether the show can thrive without Frank Fritz, who died from a stroke in September 2024. Fritz was 60 years old at the time of his death.