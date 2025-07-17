‘American Pickers’ Star Cancels Event at Last Minute

An American Pickers star pulled out of an event at the last minute.

Burlesque artist Danielle Colby, who uses they/them pronouns, announced on Sunday in a now-deleted Instagram video that her “Tempest Storm” exhibit had been canceled for the day.

“The next day is July 20,” they said in the video via Parade. “Thank you for your understanding.” This is not the first time Colby had to cancel a burlesque performance. In December, they announced on Instagram, “I am heartbroken to let you know that I will not be able to join all of you in New Mexico for Dr. Lucky’s Blue Review.”

They’ve been open about their health struggles and have been busy with their new business venture, honoring burlesque history. “It’s been so long… I haven’t taken the stage in quite a while,” Colby said in April. “Finally I get to put myself back in the swing of performing. I’ve missed the stage, I’ve missed entertaining and being with my friends. There are huge sacrifices that have come with this project and I’m thankful for each one of them. All the sacrifices made way for something truly beautiful and inspiring for my soul.”

“I get to finally pay tribute to all of the performers who have inspired me throughout the years and helped me achieve the success I have within the entertainment industry,” they continued. “The biggest success of all is being in the industry for 20 years and still being excited every time I step on stage and get to entertain with my friends. It is truly an honor to take the stage with each and everyone of you and I’ve missed you all so much and can’t wait to be dancing with you again soon. And I absolutely cannot wait to put this costume back on! The last time I wore this costume I was in very bad health, this night in this photo was extremely painful and frightening, but I survived it and I cannot wait to wear this costume again with much moreconfidence and peace.”

The reason for the last-minute cancellation is unknown, but they are continuing to put on shows, as per their Instagram, including this weekend. So at the very least, they seem to be doing well, and as excited as ever to give fans the show they so rightfully deserve.