'American Pickers' Star Forced to Lock Comments on Mike Wolfe Photo After Frank Fritz Fans Heap Criticism

American Pickers star Danielle Colby recently turned off comments for photos on her Instagram page. Colby used to allow fans to share their thoughts on posts, but no longer is in light of Frank Fritz's exit from the series. In an Aug. 2 post, Colby made it clear that she still supports Mike Wolfe, whom she referred to as her "best friend and my big brother." Colby has been featured on the show since it began in 2010, as she runs the office at Wolfe's Antique Archaeology store and was often seen providing Wolfe and Fritz with leads when they were on the road.

It's not clear when Colby locked comments on her posts. Every new post Colby has published since Aug. 5 no longer has commenting functions, so fans can only like the posts. The most recent post fans can comment on is from Aug. 4, when Colby shared a photo of herself swimming. Colby also went back to lock comments on posts between July 8 and Aug. 2.

Colby held out on publicly commenting on the feud between Wolfe and Fritz until Aug. 2, when she posted a photo she took with Wolfe when they were on the road. "Out on the road again with my best friend and my big brother whose I support fully and stand behind. Thank you for the last decade of advocacy towards myself and others on set," Colby wrote, referring to Wolfe. "I’m proud of how you have handled the last 12 years and look forward to many more years of rolling around this big blue marble together."

The History Channel star then noted she was "truly saddened" to lose Fritz on the show and was "incredibly sad" for his recent struggles. Colby stressed that her feelings could not be taken as gospel, adding that she wished things turned out differently. "Frank caused so much pain for himself that it has been hard to watch," she wrote. "I truly hope Frank receives all the help he needs to become well after years of being unwell."

Colby never planned on speaking out, but she had to after seeing her previous comments being taken out of context. She is also refusing to do interviews with tabloids. "So if you wanna know how I feel. Here’s exactly how I feel. I hope everybody gets well. I hope everybody continues to love each other even through the hard s—," Colby concluded.

The American Pickers debacle began on July 19, when Fritz told The Sun he hasn't spoken with Wolfe in two years and accused Wolfe of never reaching out during his recent health problems. A few days later, Wolfe and the History Channel issued a statement confirming Fritz will no longer be on the show. "I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he's been like a brother to me," Wolfe said. "The journey that Frank, Dani (Danielle), and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding. I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey."

Fritz called the statement "bulls—" and did not think it was genuine. "Mike’s statement was bulls—, somebody wrote it out for him," he told The Sun in another interview. “We never were friends in grade school. I don’t believe in ten years he’s said five nice things to me, you know? Unless he was cutting somebody else down and we were both laughing." He insisted he was telling "the 100% truth" when he said Wolfe hasn't spoken to him in two years."