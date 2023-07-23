'American Pickers': Latest on Alum Frank Fritz's Possible Return to Series

American Pickers alum Frank Fritz's prospects of returning to the series are slim after his recent stroke. According to the latest reports, Fritz is currently in the process of being placed under a conservatorship due to the lingering effects of his stroke. While chances were higher in regards to Fritz's return, now they seem like a distant possibility.

According to past reports, American Pickers star Mike Wolf allegedly hoped to get Fritz back in the fold, with Radar Online sources claiming Wolfe laid out a "last-ditch" plea to get Fritz to return and "save" the series. According to The Sun, Fritz's stroke has affected his "decision­-making capacity" and forced him to be placed under the protection of the conservatorship.

"Coming crawling back to Frank is a bitter pill for Mike to swallow," the source claimed to Radar at the time. Fritz's last appearance on the show was in March 2020 and in his absence, some have criticized Wolfe, the series, and urged for Fritz to return.

The tone in reality is always a bit less salacious than the anonymous quotes that float around the media. According to The Quad-City Times, Wolfe and Fritz reunited on Memorial Day in 2023, with a mutual friend saying the pair never had a falling out, they just "needed separation to appreciate each other," according to QC Times. "Mike has been wanting to see Frank for quite some time, Frank just now felt up to seeing him. It was Frank's request to see Mike," the mutual friend said. "They were both in tears. Both were crying...Mike really stressed all the good times they had before the show and during the show. Mike did say he'd like Frank back on the show, but Frank is focused on his health."

The Sun echoed reports of a possible ratings tumble before the reunion and fan strife with recent seasons of American Pickers, post-Fritz. As the outlet notes, the addition of Wolfe's brother Robbie and other aspects turned fans off, while a preview for the new season brings Jack White into the fold, who is an example of the show's celebrity injections.

Fritz has been out of the running since hurting his back when he exited the show, then suffering a stroke in July 2022, leading to a cooling off of the feud between Fritz and Wolfe. "I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank's life and the journey he's been on," Wolfe said on social media. "There have been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank's friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend."

Despite the health woes, Fritz's return to the show isn't a certainty. Still, someone at History may be trying to nudge things in that way, showing older clips and episodes featuring Fritz. It is unclear what condition Fritz is in currently, with an update in August saying he was in stable condition and was admitted to a nursing home for rehabilitation. A close friend has been named his conservator, ensuring that Fritz's care, living expenses, transportation, and much more are covered.