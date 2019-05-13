‘American Idol’ Top 3: Here’s Who Will Compete in the Season 2 Finale

It’s down to just three singers competing for the title of American Idol in Season 2.

In Sunday’s Top 5 episode of the ABC competition show, Laine Hardy, Madison Vandenburg and Alejandro Aranda were chosen by America’s vote to make it through to next week’s finale show, while Laci Kaye Booth and Wade Cota were sent home.

Prior to the results of the nationwide vote, each competitor took to the stage for three performances — one chosen by mentor Bobby Bones, an Elton John tribute and a Hero Tribute.

Cota performed “You Are the Best Thing” by Ray Lamontagne for his first song, returning with Elton John’s “Rocket Man” and KISS’ “Hard Luck Woman.”

Kaye Booth, who was saved by the judges after coming in the bottom two during last week’s performance, looked for redemption with “The House That Built Me” by Miranda Lambert, Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting,” and “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac.

Aranda showcased his skills with “No Woman, No Cry” by Bob Marley during his mentor-picked performance, returning with Elton John’s “Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word” and an original song titled “Blesser.”

Hardy brought down the house with his mentor pick, “Can’t You See” by The Marshall Tucker Band, Elton John’s “Something About the Way You Look Tonight,” and “Hey Jude” by The Beatles.

Vandenburg made her play for the finale with “What About Us” by Pink, followed by the Elton John song “Your Song” and “Make You Feel My Love” by Adele.

Season 3 of American Idol is on the horizon, Variety reported Sunday, but with possibly a new line-up of judges from Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan as the network reportedly looks to lower production costs.

Perry in particular made headlines in 2017 when she signed on as the revival’s first judge for $25 million a year.

Part one of the American Idol Season 2 finale will air Sunday, May 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

