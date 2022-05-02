'American Idol' Makes Decision About Airing Laine Hardy's Performance Following His Arrest

✖

Laine Hardy, the 2019 American Idol champion, will still be featured in Monday night's episode, despite his arrest last week. The country singer, 21, was arrested for allegedly placing a recording device in his ex-girlfriend's dorm room. Hardy said he was "fully cooperative" with authorities in a Facebook statement Thursday.

Hardy will join fellow American Idol alum Laci Kaye Boot during Monday's Great Idol Reunion special, representatives for Hardy and Idol told Music Mayhem Sunday. The performance was filmed in early April, long before Hardy's arrest, and will not be edited out of the special. The episode includes other past Idol performers, including Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Kris Allen, and David Cook.

Before Hardy's arrest, the "Memorize You" singer told his fans on Facebook he received a "warrant due to allegations" made against him, and he was cooperating with the Louisiana State University Police Department. "I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans," Hardy wrote. "However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time."

Hardy turned himself in to authorities and was arrested on Friday morning. He was booked on charges of "interception and disclosure of wire, electronic or oral communications." He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and was released hours after his arrest.

According to the arrest warrant PEOPLE obtained, a Louisiana State student found a voice-activated recorder in her dorm room on April 6. She contacted police and said she believed Hardy planted the device. The alleged victim told police she found a fake Instagram account on Hardy's phone in February, and he used it to cover up the recordings he made. Hardy allegedly admitted to leaving the device but said he threw it in a pond.

The device began recording the victim in mid-February, according to campus police. It began recording again a few days later. The warrant references Hardy's job as a "music recording artist" who won American Idol and "has a very distinguishable voice." According to the warrant, Hardy's first name is also heard on the recordings. The last recording was made on Feb. 20 and allegedly included the victim and her mother discussing her breaking up with the singer.

Hardy could not comment further on the case due to the ongoing investigation, his rep told PEOPLE. "Mr. Hardy did receive a warrant for his arrest [Thursday] and has been and will continue to be completely cooperative with the Baton Rouge Police Department on this matter," his attorney, C. Frank Holthaus, told the magazine. "Due to the public nature of Mr. Hardy's profession, we ask for privacy at this time."

Hardy is a Louisiana native and country singer. He won American Idol Season 17 in 2019 and performed at the Grand Ole Opry in August 2021. His first album, Here's to Anyone, was released in September. His song "Memorize You" reached number 41 on Billboard's US Digital Songs chart.