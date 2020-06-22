Laine Hardy has announced that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19, sharing the news in a message on his Instagram Story and Facebook page on Sunday. This wasn't what I expected on the first day of summer," he wrote. "My doctor confirmed I have Coronavirus, but my symptoms are mild and I'm home recovering in quarantine." Hardy concluded his message by encouraging his fans to " stay safe & healthy!"

According to The Advocate, Hardy sang the national anthem on Friday at swearing-in ceremonies for Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, and he joined the band Parish County Line on stage at the Texas Club in his native Louisiana on June 13. Over the weekend, Hardy had shared a beachside photo of himself and Miss Louisiana Teen USA Sydney Taylor, who shared on her own page that she had also tested positive for COVID-19, though she wrote that her symptoms were also "very mild" and that she was quarantining at home.

Hardy won Season 17 of American Idol in 2019 and released two singles, "Ground I Grew Up On" and "Let There Be Country," in April. The 19-year-old recently embarked on a virtual tour to support his new releases, and he currently has a livestream concert scheduled for Thursday and another on July 9. Acoustic versions of his two new songs will be released on Friday.

Hardy previously told PopCulture.com that "Ground I Grew Up On" is a song he can "relate to in a lot of ways." "That song, when I listen to it, I think of some memories I have growing up," he said. "Like running across the driveway barefooted on limestone and just getting callouses on the bottom of my feet, climbing trees, playing hide and seek at night, and accidentally setting woods on fire." "I don't recommend doing that, that was a accident," he clarified with a laugh, adding, "We were mostly outside growing up and that's what I think of, just the dirt and stuff, getting muddy and riding four-wheelers."