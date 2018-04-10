Luke Bryan Invites ‘American Idol’ Contestant Cade Foehner on Tour After Stellar Performance

Luke Bryan may have just found his new opening act, with American Idol‘s celebrity duet round Monday (April 9).

After Cade Foehner took the stage with Bishop Briggs for a duet version of INXS’ “Never Tear Us Apart,” the “Wild Horses” singer wasn’t the only one taken in by the long-haired rocker’s stage presence.

“You wanna come on tour?” judge Luke Bryan said incredulously, to which Foehner replied, “Yeah, I really do. I would love to do that.”

“Cade, keep doing your deal,” Bryan said, sitting down and not bothering to offer any criticism of the performance.

Judge Lionel Richie made it clear that he would be in the front row of this hypothetical tour.

“Look, put the tickets on sale, man,” he said. “I mean honestly, you’re personality, who you are, showed. Your collaboration skills, amazing. That’s it.”

Judge Katy Perry also loved the performance, but cautioned Foehner against getting too cocky with all the praise.

“You really have it, and it’s really apparent,” she said. “Obviously we’re praising you and everybody loves you, but keep steady on that so you don’t pied piper off the cliff, because you really have something special and it would be fantastic to be able to send you so far up there that we can’t even vote. That America has to vote for you.”

Social media certainly fell in love with the duet as well.

@CadeFoehner is bad ass. He killed that Jimi Hendix song last night. I think he’s gonna win #AmericanIdol — Fly superman fly 🏁🏁 (@TeamChevy48) April 10, 2018

Yes!!! Time for a rocker Idol again? #americanidol — Rhonda Lore Cloutier (@idolbeat) April 10, 2018

I hope I’m alive when @CadeFoehner is inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame #AmericanIdol — BlueRidge (@minnie5552) April 10, 2018

I can’t even with @CadeFoehner he’s amazing every single time! Also can we talk about that hair! 😍🤩😍🤩 #AmericanIdol #americanidoltop24 #celebrityduets — TARYN CAN’T HAVE NICE THINGS (@telizabethxoxo) April 10, 2018

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC