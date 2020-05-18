'American Idol': Lionel Richie's 'We Are the World' With Top 7 Lights up Social Media

It was 25 years ago when Lionel Richie teamed up with Michael Jackson to write "We Are The World" for charity aiding African famine relief. Now, the American Idol judge felt it was timely to do another performance of the song amid the coronavirus pandemic, this time joining up with his fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry, as well as a wealth of talent from American Idol both past and present.

The performance came during the Season 18 finale of the hit ABC singing competition. The show sees some fierce competition from the likes of Louis Knight, who told PopCulture.com that this whole journey has "validated" him, along with Francisco Martin and his newfound confidence. Julia Gargano was also among the only two girls in the Top 7 vying to take home the crown. All three, along with the other four finalists joined Richie and everyone else in delivering a powerful rendition of "We Are The World."

With the new take on the iconic song, social media was buzzing with reactions during the performance and after it wrapped up. Here are some of the most notable comments during the song.