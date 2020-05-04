'American Idol': Katy Perry Dresses up as Toilet Paper for Quarantine Episodes, and Social Media Is Rolling

Katy Perry is back at it again. A week after sporting a hand sanitizer costume on American Idol during the first at-home episodes of the show, Perry decided to top it with yet another quarantine-fitting outfit.

On Sunday's episode, Perry won the internet with her toilet paper get-up. The "Teenage Dream" singer went all out on the episode, which will see the Top 20 get narrowed down to the Top 10. This comes as the hit singing competition has moved to a full at-home set-up amid the coronavirus pandemic. The final few rounds will be aired from the friendly confines of each contestant.

. @AmericanIdol is on a roll so you’re going to want to put your 🧩 down, pull out your 🍌🍞, & tune into #AmericanIdol tonight at 8/7c on @abcnetwork. What better way to wipe your cares away for 2 hours 🧻 PS: we’ll catch up beforehand at 4:30p PT / 7:30p ET on Facebook live! 😍 pic.twitter.com/wekv7OBf6O — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 3, 2020

As for Perry, fans of the show couldn't stop talking about her costume. The singer has notoriously worn bold choices throughout the series, but her latest toilet paper look seems to have taken the cake.