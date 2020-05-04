'American Idol': Katy Perry Dresses up as Toilet Paper for Quarantine Episodes, and Social Media Is Rolling
Katy Perry is back at it again. A week after sporting a hand sanitizer costume on American Idol during the first at-home episodes of the show, Perry decided to top it with yet another quarantine-fitting outfit.
On Sunday's episode, Perry won the internet with her toilet paper get-up. The "Teenage Dream" singer went all out on the episode, which will see the Top 20 get narrowed down to the Top 10. This comes as the hit singing competition has moved to a full at-home set-up amid the coronavirus pandemic. The final few rounds will be aired from the friendly confines of each contestant.
. @AmericanIdol is on a roll so you’re going to want to put your 🧩 down, pull out your 🍌🍞, & tune into #AmericanIdol tonight at 8/7c on @abcnetwork. What better way to wipe your cares away for 2 hours 🧻 PS: we’ll catch up beforehand at 4:30p PT / 7:30p ET on Facebook live! 😍 pic.twitter.com/wekv7OBf6O— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 3, 2020
As for Perry, fans of the show couldn't stop talking about her costume. The singer has notoriously worn bold choices throughout the series, but her latest toilet paper look seems to have taken the cake.
I love Katy Perry but why is she dressing up as toilet paper. Girl what are you trying to say— dua lipa🐸 (@tableswift1) May 4, 2020
Why is @katyperry is dressed as toilet paper @AmericanIdol cute though, #AmericanIdol— Nancy Colón (@archiebaby12) May 4, 2020
Last week, @katyperry was wearing a hand sanitizer costume. This week, she’s wearing a toilet paper costume. I could hardly imagine what she’s gonna wear next week. 😂 #AmericanIdol— 4 days until my birthday! (@marciacrossfan7) May 4, 2020
Katy Perry is wearing more toilet paper than my local Walmart has.— Morning in America (@thegre8_1) May 4, 2020
Katy Perry dressed this week as a toilet paper reminds me of Justin Timberlake #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/Bl9rvn8wAb— Lizzy MacDonald (@Lizzard899) May 4, 2020
Hand sanitizer last week, toilet paper this week... Katy Perry’s stylist needs a raise tbh #AmericanIdol— s. (@AlwaysTeamLuke) May 4, 2020
There’s no more toilet paper, but we have Katy Perry pic.twitter.com/VXaUTPaj2M— 贺若华 (@witness_fran) May 3, 2020