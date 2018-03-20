‘American Idol’ Judges Stun Fans by Passing on ‘Amazing Singer’ Britney Holmes

By Daniel S. Levine

During Monday night's American Idol, Britney Holmes, a 28-year-old vocal coach from Texas, wowed the judges with her Whitney Houston cover, but they surprisingly passed on her. Fans watching at home were stunned by their decision.

Immediately after finishing "I Have Nothing," Lionel Richie told her it was "very good." Katy Perry then praised her style, and said she was "nice to listen to," but that was not what she was looking for.

"You're a great singer. You got there and hit everything perfectly," Luke Bryan said. "You just got to find what makes people cling on to your voice."

"You got to give me those chill bumps, you know?" Perry added.

"You have the voice. You have the expression," Richie said. "We don't have the trigger, y'know what I'm saying? The thing that fires it."

Perry voted for her, but Richie and Bryan passed. Richie said he did not think they would have time to teach her to "feel."

"It definitely is disappointing that they didn't get me," Holmes said after the audition. "I am going to keep on going, and this will definitely not be the last time you'll hear of Miss Britney Holmes."

Audiences at home definitely wanted to hear more from her, and made their voices heard on Twitter. Some suggested they would stop watching the show just because of this.

One fan was really mad that they passed on her.

Another said Holmes "ate that Whitney Houston song."

"Holy hell, how did Britney Holmes not make it?" one fan wrote. She also suggested that a coach from NBC's The Voice would not have passed on her.

Another suggested that Holmes' back story was not "good enough" to stay on the show.

American Idol airs on Sundays and Mondays on ABC at 7 p.m. ET.

