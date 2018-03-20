‘American Idol’ Judges Stun Fans by Passing on ‘Amazing Singer’ Britney Holmes

During Monday night's American Idol, Britney Holmes, a 28-year-old vocal coach from Texas, wowed the judges with her Whitney Houston cover, but they surprisingly passed on her. Fans watching at home were stunned by their decision.

Immediately after finishing "I Have Nothing," Lionel Richie told her it was "very good." Katy Perry then praised her style, and said she was "nice to listen to," but that was not what she was looking for.

"You're a great singer. You got there and hit everything perfectly," Luke Bryan said. "You just got to find what makes people cling on to your voice."

"You got to give me those chill bumps, you know?" Perry added.

"You have the voice. You have the expression," Richie said. "We don't have the trigger, y'know what I'm saying? The thing that fires it."

Perry voted for her, but Richie and Bryan passed. Richie said he did not think they would have time to teach her to "feel."

"It definitely is disappointing that they didn't get me," Holmes said after the audition. "I am going to keep on going, and this will definitely not be the last time you'll hear of Miss Britney Holmes."

Audiences at home definitely wanted to hear more from her, and made their voices heard on Twitter. Some suggested they would stop watching the show just because of this.

These judges sent someone to Hollywood that sang Happy Birthday to @katyperry but not an amazing singer like Britney Holmes???? @AmericanIdol #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/sofiXIVmY3 — Alfredo Sauce (@freddy25) March 20, 2018

One fan was really mad that they passed on her.

Okay wow I'm actually mad that they didn't let Britney Holmes go to Hollywood #AmericanIdol — shelby ❤️ (@Shelbaybay510) March 20, 2018

Another said Holmes "ate that Whitney Houston song."

Britney Holmes should have gotten a golden ticket wtf sis ate that Whitney Houston song 🤷🏽‍♀️😤 @AmericanIdol #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/j703r8sV68 — WonderWoman2-23🙅🏽✨ (@XOXO_CHAUNY) March 20, 2018

"Holy hell, how did Britney Holmes not make it?" one fan wrote. She also suggested that a coach from NBC's The Voice would not have passed on her.

Holy hell how did Britney Holmes NOT make it?!!? A friggin voice coach that rolled with some Whitney Houston!!! #AmericanIdol — Lynn Langston (@purrfectten) March 20, 2018

Another suggested that Holmes' back story was not "good enough" to stay on the show.

How do you not send through Britney Holmes?? Guess her back story wasn't good enough for these punk judges #AmericanIdol #smh — Joshua Curatolo (@FiresaintofNY) March 20, 2018



Britney Holmes from Frisco, Texas was soooo good I walked out of putting my baby to bed to check out who was singing. They got it wrong. You’re beautiful and talented, Britney. #AmericanIdol — anaSWT01 (@anaSWT01) March 20, 2018

American Idol airs on Sundays and Mondays on ABC at 7 p.m. ET.

