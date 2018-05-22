Reality

‘American Idol’ Fans Lament Cade Foehner’s Elimination During Finale Performance

Cade Foehner might not have made it to the American Idol final three, but he can rest assured that he has some of the most dedicated fans on the internet.

During Monday’s finale of the ABC reality season, while America was waiting to hear if it would be Gabby Barret, Caleb Lee Hutchinson or Maddie Poppe crowned the next American Idol, Foehner played a soulful set alongside Gary Clark Jr. and fellow eliminated competitor Dennis Lorenzo.

The trio really brought it, coordinating their rich rock n’ roll sounds to create a truly special performance. But it also reminded fans that Foehner came so close to being in the finale himself, being eliminated during last week’s competition.

They took to Twitter to say the rocker was “robbed” of his American Idol victory.

