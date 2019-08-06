Amber Portwood Shares Selfies With Daughter Following Arrest

Amber Portwood is spending quality time with 10-year-old daughter Leah following her arrest. The Teen Mom OG star shared some silly selfies with her little one on Instagram over the weekend, lamenting being away from 1-year-old son James amid an ongoing custody battle with boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

“Just missing one beautiful little man,” she wrote, adding the prayer hands emojis. “However this beauty put a smile on my face as always.”

Portwood has been sharing a number of cryptic messages on social media since she was arrested after an altercation with Glennon on July 4 in which she allegedly wielded a machete at her beau while he was holding their child. Following her arrest for domestic battery, Glennon has filed for sole custody of their son.

Sunday, she shared a quote attributed to actor Keanu Reeves reading, “The simple act of paying attention can take you a long way.”

“Remember who I am not what you hear,” she wrote alongside the quote. “Your negativity can’t phase me anymore. I’ve learned this last month how ignorant people can really be. I’m going to be just fine in any aspect of my life! Still sending love to all my intelligent beautiful souls.”

While Glennon takes legal action against Portwood, Leah’s father and the MTV personality’s ex, Gary Shirley, has offered numerous statements of support.

“My prayers are with [Amber Portwood], Andrew, [and] most importantly baby James, idk any of the particulars, however I’m thinking of them. And for all the questions and concerns Leah was/is currently camping with her best friend,” he wrote on Twitter soon after her arrest.

Last week, he added on Twitter, “All I could ask is for is [Amber Portwood] to be happy [and] healthy,” explaining she has “all of my support.”

