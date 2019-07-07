Amber Portwood Shades ‘Teen Mom’ Co-Star Jenelle Evans After Latest Tweet

After Jenelle Evans threw shade at her MTV franchise co-star, Amber Portwood on social media following a post-Fourth of July domestic battery arrest in Indiana, the Teen Mom OG star is clapping right back with a tweet of her own shared hours after the public criticism.

Hours after the Teen Mom 2 star posted to Twitter that she is fortunate enough to “learn from past mistakes” seemingly alluding to Portwood’s recent arrest in Indianapolis on Friday, the 29-year-old Portwood shot back on the social network with a tweet of her own containing no caption or emojis, but simply a link to a website highlighting Evans’ frantic 911 call last month when she called authorities on husband, David Eason, for “smashing” into their home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But while the Hoosier might have got her message across to Evans with the tweet, fans of the Teen Mom star didn’t take too kindly to the message with a slew of them criticizing her immaturity on the subject.

“Amber fix yourself before you throw shade on someone else,” wrote one fan, while another added, “Cold tea.”

“Go visit that girl in jail and stop posting click bait,” added another.

However, some of Portwood’s fans were more supportive of the MTV personality, believing it was unfair of Evans to pass judgement on her co-star when she was one to talk.

“Team Amber,” wrote one fan alongside a heart emoji.

“Janelle (sic) has some nerve to say s— about anything. Much [heart emoji] to you and your family. This too shall pass,” added another.

While Evans might be having an ideal week after a court dismissed her child custody case and has now regained custody with her husband, Eason, things have not been too peachy for Portwood, who was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning for a domestic battery charge. All that is known is currently from police reports released about the incident.

“Just after 3:00 a.m., on 7.5.2019, officers were called to [address] reference a disturbance. Officers spoke to the male victim who stated his live-in-girlfriend and he were having a disagreement,” an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department statement read. “During which time the female, later identified as Amber Portwood assaulted him, while he was holding their one-year-old child.”

Portwood’s boyfriend, Andrew Glennon apparently texted emergency services, after which a dispatcher called the incident in: “I received a text message from somebody saying that their life and their son’s life is in danger.”

Portwood and Glennon have not made any public statements on the matter just yet, nor has MTV, the network that airs Teen Mom OG.

Photo credit: Getty Images / Steve Granitz