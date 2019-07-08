Amber Portwood Released From Jail Following Domestic Battery Arrest

Following her arrest for domestic battery, Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is a free woman again. A spokeswoman for Marion County Jail in Indiana confirmed to Radar Online that Portwood was released on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on a cash bond of $2,000. Currently, it is not known who forked over the cash, though the outlet states that “a woman unrelated to Portwood bailed her out.”

The MTV personality is not in the clear, however, as her hearing has been moved from Monday, to Wednesday, July 10, after “the state asked for a continuance.” The spokesperson said that the rescheduling “is normal.”

Portwood, 29, was taken into police custody on felony domestic battery charges on Friday, July 5, after she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend Andrew Glennon, whom she shares son James with. A spokesperson from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department stated the couple, who began dating in 2017, “were having a disagreement” when the incident occurred.

“Just after 3:00 a.m., on 7.5.2019, officers were called to [address] reference a disturbance. Officers spoke to the male victim who stated his live-in-girlfriend and he were having a disagreement,” the statement read. “During which time the female, later identified as Amber Portwood assaulted him, while he was holding their one-year-old child. Officers spoke to Amber Portwood at the scene. She was subsequently arrested for her alleged actions in this incident.”

Glennon apparently texted emergency services, after which a dispatcher called the incident in.

“I received a text message from somebody saying that their life and their son’s life is in danger,” the dispatcher said.

Portwood and Glennon have not made any public statements on the matter just yet, nor has MTV, the network that airs Teen Mom OG.

Portwood and Glennon have been dating for two years. The two met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition in 2017 and welcomed 2-year-old son James with Glennon on May 8, 2018. Portwood is also mom to 10-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley.

This, of course, is not the first time that Portwood has been in trouble with the law. In 2011, she pleaded guilty to two felony domestic battery counts following an incident with Shirley, and she later served a 17-month prison sentence after violating her probation in a drug possession case.

The mom of two has also been open about her struggles with addiction and mental health issues, and revealed in 2017 that she had been re-diagnosed with borderline personality and bipolar disorder.

Currently, it is not clear what punishment Portwood could face should she be found guilty, though according to Indiana laws, a guilty verdict for Portwood could result in a prison stay for up to 2 1/2 years.