Amber Portwood Reveals ‘Nighttime Meditation’ Photo Amid Relationship Drama

Teen Mom star Amber Portwood is acclimating to new habits, as she revealed in an Instagram post this week. The reality star has had more than her fair share of trouble recently, but she is falling back on habits like meditation to carry her through. The result was one of several pensive Instagram posts.

Portwood put a dark, gloomy-looking selfie up online this week as the question of her parental status and her job continue to hang over her. The mother of two wore a zip-up hoodie and earbuds, as well as her glasses, but little else was visible in the shot. As she revealed in the caption, she was focused internally, not externally.

“Nighttime meditation and relaxation with music and nature,” Portwood wrote with a prayer-hand emoji.

This may be some much needed grounding for Portwood, who currently faces the threat of losing her son, and her employment on MTV. Early in July, Portwood was arrested for domestic battery against her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. She reportedly brandished a machete at him, and later struck him with her shoe while he was holding their 1-year-old son, James.

As fans know, Portwood has a history of similar problems, including past charges of domestic abuse against her exes. Those were often related to her issues with substance abuse and mental health, though Portwood has since gotten clean and sober and is being treated for her bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder.

These days, it looks like that treatment has a lot to do with getting calm and centered through nature. The meditation selfie was the third in a series of nature-themed posts, including one photo of a lush green field and a close-up video of grass blowing in the wind.

“Relaxation in the beautiful country,” Portwood wrote.

Portwood is also proactively tuning out negativity, it seems, as all of these posts had the comments disabled. This means that fans, followers and detractors cannot leave messages about what they have read about her personal life, interrupting her state of mind.

Portwood is still awaiting a court hearing for the latest charges against her, and a temporary restraining order prevents her from contacting Glennon or her son. Glennon has filed for full legal and physical custody of James, stating that Portwood is unsafe for him.

In the meantime, sources at MTV told Us Weekly that the network is “waiting to see how it plays out” before they decide whether Portwood will be back for another season of Teen Mom OG. At the moment, most of her co-stars seem to be behind her, but there is not telling what might come out in the courtroom.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.