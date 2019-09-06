Amber Portwood Files to Block Ex Andrew Glennon’s Move With Their Son After Arrest

After Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood‘s very public split from her now ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon, she’s putting her foot down in a legal battle after Glennon said he planned on moving to Malibu, California with their 1-year-old son, James.

The mom of two is wanting a judge to step in and make moves according to documents obtained by The Blast. The reality star filed a motion to shut down Glennon’s motion to relocate.

As part of a paternity case he filed against his ex, the day trader filed a notice of intention to relocate to the golden state, while seeking primary custody of their child. However, Portwood isn’t going to let that happen without a fight.

Things went south for the couple during the 4th of July weekend when Portwood allegedly got physical with Glennon in front of James. She was charged with three felonies: domestic battery, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon [machete].

While Portwood has remained silent since the incident, during the Teen Mom OG finale part 2, she was able to break her silence in an interview with Dr. Drew.

“A text message, by the way. I just want to point that out real quick to everybody. But I ran after him with a machete,” she said sarcastically. “Let me tell you what, if somebody’s coming after me with something like that, I’m calling the f—ing police and running out the door.”

Then she went on to allude that Glennon has already moved on with a new woman.

“If it takes you less than two weeks to ask a woman to come to Indiana,” she said. “I’ve already talked to her. She’s a good person. She’s very nice. She’s very sweet.”

Then she went on to remind viewers how “insane” someone would have to be to think she would run after her child with a machete.

“You haven’t heard s—t from me since then,” she added. “[I] haven’t gotten in trouble one time. All of a sudden, I’m running after my kid with a machete? You’re insane.”

Since the incident, she’s stayed consistent on social media but she did make it a point to turn off the comments so that fans can’t share their thoughts with her. In one of her recent posts, she revealed that it was her first time sleeping in a bed in over a month. Since then, she’s remained positive in her posts.