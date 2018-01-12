Amber Portwood’s Fiery Fight With Ex Matt Baier Caught on Camera: ‘I Tried to Give You a Family’

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier are guaranteed to get into at least one explosive fight during the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

The Teen Mom OG exes can be heard trading blows during the WE tv series’ first trailer, which introduces the star-studded cast.

“I tried to give you a family,” Portwood, 27, can be heard yelling at Baier, before he fires back, “I don’t want that family!”

The two broke off their engagement in May when Baier was accused of cheating and admitted to relapsing on drugs. The couple did try to work things out, continuing to live together for a time after their split, but ultimately ended things following their time on Marriage Boot Camp.

After the true end of their relationship, Baier returned to Las Vegas, where he wed girlfriend Jennifer Conlon in a surprise ceremony in November.

Baier told E! News at the time that he had been with Conlon for about six months, saying, “She’s not a public figure. So we kept our relationship private.”

Baier said the two never truly got engaged, but their decision to get married “just kind of came up.”

“It was one of those situations where it just kind of felt like the right thing. We really get each other. We both have overcome a lot of stuff. It felt like the right thing to do. It just kind of happened that way,” he explained.

Portwood has also moved on, ironically enough with a crew member from Marriage Boot Camp.

The MTV cast member is expecting another child, a boy, with Andrew Glennon, whom she met on set, she revealed in an episode of Teen Mom OG.

“When I did Boot Camp with Matt, he ran the lights or whatever … he was pretty much saying he related to my story. He wasn’t trying to f— with me. He sounded very sweet,” she told an MTV producer. “I want to meet him first off-camera, away from everybody so I can get a feel for him, and kind of see if it’s anything I want to pursue. You never know, we might not ever have anything in common and just be like, ‘Okay, it was a good ride for a couple of days.’ “

“I got to learn a lot about her on [Marriage Boot Camp],” Glennon told producers. “The first day, I was in the interview room with her and that’s when I think I learned the most. From that point on I tried to place myself in the house where you were to learn more.”

Photo credit: Twitter / @twittypakhi