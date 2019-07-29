Amber Portwood Reportedly Feels ‘Grateful’ for ‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast’s Support Following Domestic Battery Arrest

After Amber Portwood was arrested on a domestic violence charge earlier this month, her fellow Teen Mom OG stars stood by her side, even appearing in court together. The support reportedly “meant the world” to her and she is “incredibly grateful.” The 29-year-old Portwood was arrested in Indianapolis on July 5 for reportedly hitting her boyfriend Andrew Glennon while he held their 1-year-old son James.

“It meant the world to Amber to have some of her closest friends like Maci [Bookout], Catelynn [Lowell], and Cheyenne [Floyd] by her side in court to show their support and she’s so incredibly grateful,” a source close to Portwood told Hollywood Life Sunday. “Amber has been on such a roller coaster ride and she knows she’s not perfect, but she truly appreciates her real friends sticking by her no matter what.”

The source also explained Portwood’s frame of mind after she was granted supervised visits with James as her legal drama unfolds.

“It was a huge relief and blessing to be granted supervised visits with James, but she knows she still has an uphill battle and this whole ordeal is far from over,” the source said.

According to Hollywood Life‘s source, Portwood is “just taking things one day at a time and is doing her best to stay positive. The support from her friends has meant everything to her and she doesn’t know what she would do without them.”

Lowell also showed support for Portwood on Twitter, which caused an outrage among Teen Mom fans.

“There is always two sides to every story… u r only hearing one side… sooo [peace sign emoji] out I love you [Portwood] I’m on my way to you now,” Baltierra wrote on July 24.

A few minutes later, Lowell insisted her support did not mean she condoned domestic abuse.

“I DO NOT condone abuse! I AM supporting a friend In need! That’s what friends are for,” she wrote. “When I went through all my crazy mental illness stuff my friend helped, me supported me, and loved me!!! And I’m going to do the same!”

Portwood allegedly attacked Glennon amid rumors he cheated on her, but he has repeated denied these allegations. He also told fans he and his son will no longer be appearing on Teen Mom during the legal drama.

Portwood is facing three charges, domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old. A judge also placed a no-contact order against her for Glennon, which remains in effect.