Amber Portwood Distances ‘Teen Mom OG’ From Jenelle Evans After Dog-Killing Scandal

Amber Portwood is drawing a clear line between Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 in the wake of Jenelle Evans’ firing.

MTV announced Tuesday that Evans would no longer be a part of Teen Mom 2 following a scandal involved husband David Eason, who admitted to shooting and killing the family’s French Bulldog after accusing it of nipping 2-year-old daughter Ensley.

Following the announcement, one fan expressed their disappointment on Twitter, writing, “Ratings are about to DROP. We only kept watching this long for [Jenelle Evans’] storyline, [Amber Portwood’s] storyline and of course for [Maci Bookout,] [just saying].”

Portwood was quick to clap back about the future of Teen Mom OG, writing, “Good thing we’re OG not Teen Mom 2 so how would that even affect us in any way though. People need to stop putting us all together. It’s 2 completely different shows.”

The MTV personality had spoken out about the situation prior to Evans’ firing after news she was considering leaving Eason in the wake of the dog’s killing, writing on Twitter, “Omg I can’t even read anymore details about this horrible incident that happened to Janelles (sic) poor dog! Ugh heartbroken seriously…I hope she makes the right decision.”

Tuesday, MTV announced in a statement to Us Weekly, “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” leading Evans to release a statement of her own, hinting that she won’t be leaving Eason anytime soon.

“I was a little bit shocked but I saw it coming,” she told Us Weekly. “It’s shocking still but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV.”

“I’m keeping busy and staying focused on my kids and my animals and my business endeavors which have been planned for months,” she added of what was next for her family. “I’m working to fix my marriage as well and moving forward.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez